FairBreak Invitational cricket: players, schedule and how to watch the matches in Dubai

The FairBreak Invitational tournament will start on Wednesday evening, when sides bearing the names of Warriors and Falcons meet at Dubai International Stadium.

The event is the latest T20 franchise cricket tournament to launch in the city – although it’s stay here is likely to be only temporary.

What is it?

The six-team event, played in the 20-over format, is the initiative of FairBreak Global, a company founded by Shaun Martyn, who is the former manager of Australia player-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar.

According to FairBreak: “Our mission is to create opportunities in sport, business, media, arts and education to achieve gender equality on a truly global scale.”

The tournament will feature some of the best known players from the women’s game, but also a number of less recognisable ones, too.

Who is playing?

The tournament is unquestionably the most diverse cricket tournament ever played.

The sport’s established elite are well represented, with Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone coming from England, Elyse Villani from Australia, Stafanie Taylor from West Indies, and Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa.

But players have been sent from the furthest reaches of the sport, too, with Botswana, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Germany and Bhutan all having representatives in it.

England captain Heather Knight will lead Barmy Army in the FarBreak Invitational tournament in Dubai in May 2022.

Are UAE players involved?

There are four locally based players selected for the FairBreak tournament – each of whom has been a key part of the UAE’s ongoing 14-game winning streak in T20 international cricket.

National team captain Chaya Mughal will be playing for Spirit. Theertha Satish, the top-order batter, will feature for the Falcons.

Opener Esha Oza is with the Warriors, while Kavisha Kumari is set to play for the Barmy Army side.

Full match schedule

All timings UAE

Wednesday, May 4: Falcons v Warriors, midnight

Thursday, May 5: Tornadoes v Sapphires, 4pm; Barmy Army v Spirit, 8pm

Friday, May 6: Barmy Army v Falcons, 4pm; Tornadoes v Warriors, 8pm

Saturday, May 7: Falcons v Spirit, 4pm; Warriors v Sapphires, 8pm

Sunday, May 8: Spirit v Sapphires, 4pm; Tornadoes v Barmy Army, 8pm

Tuesday, May 10: Warriors v Spirit, 4pm; Barmy Army v Sapphires, 8pm

Wednesday, May 11: Sapphires v Falcons, 4pm; Tornadoes v Spirit, 8pm

Thursday, May 12: Falcons v Tornadoes, 4pm; Barmy Army v Warriors, 8pm

Saturday, May 14: Semi-final 1, 4pm; semi-final 2, 8pm

Sunday, May 15: third place play-off, 4pm; final, 8pm

How can I watch?

All the games are played at Dubai International Stadium, and admission is free.

The tournament will be aired on the Etisalat elife channel in the UAE.

📺 Fourteen broadcast partners have been selected to carry live coverage of the 2022 SDG FairBreak Invitational T20 into 142 territories across the world. #FBI22 @SDGimpactfund @gencorpacific @CricketHK pic.twitter.com/qnDuOnlvgW — FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) May 1, 2022

Why is it being played in UAE?

The tournament is independently organised, but run in collaboration with Hong Kong Cricket.

Initially, it was planned to be staged in Hong Kong. However, the 21-day quarantine period there during the height of the Covid pandemic led the organisers to look elsewhere for a venue.

As a result, the tournament will become the latest T20 event to be played at Dubai International Stadium, which already hosted the IPL and T20 World Cup earlier this season.