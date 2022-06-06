UAE set for home advantage in Women's T20 World Cup qualifying bid while U19s win again

The UAE will have home advantage in their bid to make it to the Women’s T20 World Cup with the final qualifying event set to take place in the Emirates.

The eight-team Qualifier is scheduled to be staged in the UAE from September 20-28.

The host nation will be vying for one of two qualification spots for the main event, which will take place in South Africa in February 2023.

Chaya Mughal’s side progressed to the global qualifier when they won the Asian regional competition, also on home soil, back in November 2021.

Although the competition will be tough, with the likes of Bangladesh, Thailand and Ireland involved, the UAE are in the midst of a fine run of success at present.

After registering a series clean-sweep of Hong Kong in Ajman recently, the national team are on a streak of 14 wins in a row in T20I cricket.

They will be hoping to make it a double success, with the national Under 19 side also targeting an appearance at the first Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

That event will be staged for the first time in the lead up to the senior World Cup, also in South Africa, in January.

The UAE continued their serene progress in the qualifying event in Malaysia on Monday morning.

Having steamrollered Bhutan and Nepal in their opening two games, this time they thrashed the host team by nine wickets, with 16 overs to spare.

For the second time in successive matches, left-arm swing bowler Mahika Gaur was as good as unplayable.

Last time out, the Dubai College schoolgirl had the remarkable figures of five for two as Nepal were fired out for just eight.

This time around, the 16-year-old quick bowler took four wicket for four runs from her four overs, which also included two maidens.

Samaira Dharnidharka also took two for four from three overs, as Malaysia were limited to 33 for nine from their 20 overs.

Dharnidharka and Lavanya Keny then made light work of the chase, as UAE raced to the win in four overs for just the loss of captain Theertha Satish.

The U19 side face Qatar on Tuesday. The top side in the six-team competition will advance to the World Cup.