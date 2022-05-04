India consolidate No 1 ranking in T20s after World Cup debacle

Following the disappointment of their shock exit from the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, India have made a dramatic turnaround and that is reflected in the International Cricket Council's rankings for the format.

Read more New England Test captain Ben Stokes wants to lead a team of 'selfless' players

The subcontinent giants lost heavily to Pakistan and then New Zealand in Dubai last year to see their campaign end right at the start. However, they have since won their next 12 T20 matches, rising to the top of the table.

Under the leadership of new captain Rohit Sharma, India have blanked New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka by 3-0 margins at home. They had taken over the top spot following their win over the West Indies in February and on Wednesday, India extended their lead to five ranking points after the ICC's team rankings annual update.

ICC T20 Rankings 1. India - 270 ranking points 2. England - 265 points 3. Pakistan - 261 points 4. South Africa - 253 points 5. Australia - 251 points 6. New Zealand - 250 points 7. West Indies - 240 points 8. Bangladesh - 233 points 9. Sri Lanka - 230 points 10. Afghanistan - 226 points

Rohit's India are now on 270 ranking points, five ahead of second-placed England and nine in front of Pakistan. However, T20 world champions Australia are in fifth position, just above finalists Black Caps.

In the Test arena, the Aussies stretched their lead in the red-ball team rankings and now lead second-placed India by nine points with a rating of 128.

Pat Cummins' team preserved their position after a hard-fought 1-0 series win during their historic tour of Pakistan following their 4-0 Ashes win at home.

There was bad news for new Test captain Ben Stokes as England fell nine points from 97 to 88 in the latest Test rankings, to be placed in sixth position. England have won just one Test match in the last 12 months, which was reflected in the latest update.

The new rating is the lowest mark England have dropped to since 1995, with their 4-1 series victory over India in 2018 not included in the list anymore.