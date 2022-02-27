Shreyas Iyer hands India record 12th straight T20 win and series sweep against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer scored his third consecutive fifty as India completed a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after a six-wicket win in the final T20 in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The result was significant for new captain Rohit Sharma as India clinched their 12th straight win in the format, joining Afghanistan and Romania as the only teams to have that streak in T20 Internationals.

India's series victory follows their 6-0 limited-overs sweep against West Indies at home earlier this month.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka opted to bat first as temperatures dipped in Dharamsala. The visitors started poorly but posted 146-5 with captain Dasun Shanaka scoring more than half the runs with his unbeaten 74 off 38 balls.

Shanaka must have rued his decision to bat after winning the toss as they lost both openers in the first two overs and slumped to 60-5 in the 13th over. He then counter-attacked, scoring at nearly two-runs-a-ball taking to take the tourists near the 150-mark.

India, the No 1 ranked T20 team, lost skipper Sharma early in their chase but Iyer once again anchored the chase as he and Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22 not out, guided the team home. Iyer, who finished the series unbeaten, smashed 73 not out as India reached the target with 19 balls to spare.

Captain Sharma continued his indifferent form with the bat but was more than happy with the change in approach of the team. India's batsmen have been urged to attack from the start and not worry about consolidating an innings. That approach has paid off handsomely.

"A lot of positives from this series. We do understand at times that we've held back but it is important to tell the guys that 'you don't have to worry about your positions in the team'," Sharma said.

"We want to fill whatever gaps we have and we do have. We just want to move forward. It's going to be a big challenge but it's nice to have guys in form rather than not."

The teams will now clash in a two-Test series beginning in Mohali on March 4.