India T20 ratings against West Indies as Rohit Sharma's team top ICC rankings

India completed a 3-0 T20 series whitewash against the Indies, to go with a similar scoreline in the ODIs, giving Rohit Sharma the best possible start as full-time captain.

Experimentation was the key word as Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid made concerted efforts to give chances to players they hope will feature in white-ball tournaments in the long term - and most of them delivered.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer were brilliant in the middle order - India's Achille's heel for so long - while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and seamer Harshal Patel kept their cool during crunch moments and against in-form West Indies batsmen.

The hosts won the third T20 in Kolkata on Sunday by 17 runs to become the top-ranked team in the format - level with England on ratings but ahead on points.

In the final match of the tour at Eden Gardens, Yadav and Iyer turned on the afterburners in the last five overs as India scored 86 off 30 deliveries to post 184-5. Yadav made 65 off 31 with seven sixes a four, while Iyer's 19-ball 35 included four fours and two maximums.

In the chase, seamer Harshal Patel (3-22) did the bulk of the damage as the Windies were restricted to 167-9.

"It was a good challenge for us to defend in both games, and we did well," captain Sharma said after the clean sweep.

"Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series [starting Thursday with the first of the three T20s] because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time to individuals."

