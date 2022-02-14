Top 50 highest paid cricketers in IPL 2022 - all with million-dollar contracts

The two-day player auction for the Indian Premier League 2022 edition concluded on Sunday with the 10 franchises spending $73.25 million to acquire the services of 204 players.

It was a mega auction in every sense of the word, with 50 cricketers — including the ones already retained — ending up with million-dollar contracts.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was the biggest winner, snapped up by Mumbai Indians for 152.5 million rupees ($2.03m). England's spin bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas player with Punjab Kings paying 115m rupees ($1.53m) for his signature.

The surprise pick was Livingstone's England teammate Jofra Archer who also bagged a top contract despite being injured. Mumbai Indians bid $1.06m for Archer after all franchises had been warned to pick the quick at their own risk as he would most likely be available only in 2023.

The World Cup-winning quick has largely been out of action since March due to a troublesome elbow issue which has required surgery on two occasions, most recently in December.

However, Mumbai went all in for Archer and set the foundation of a lethal pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah and Archer.

“We had discussed his [Archer] name in the pre-auction meetings, but firmed up on our plans last night after being priced out on all the other fast bowlers,” Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said.

“Of course he is not available this year but we believe in the best of him and when he is fit and available I believe that with Bumrah he will make a formidable partnership.”

Among the international contingent, Sri Lanka's spin bowling all-rounder and the No 1 T20 bowler in the world, Wanindu Hasaranga, was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 107.5m ($1.42m) rupees, but not before a major scare during the auction.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage in Bengaluru as he was conducting the bidding for Hasaranga. Broadcaster and Charu Sharma, who was coincidentally near the venue, continued the auction.

Below is the complete list of the highest paid players at this year's IPL.