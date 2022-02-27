Pakistan train for historic Australia Test series amid heavy security - in pictures

Pakistan's players began preparations for their historic Test series against Australia after Pat Cummins' team arrived in the south Asian nation on Sunday.

Security was the top priority as armed personnel were stationed during Pakistan's training session at the Rawalpindi Stadium, where the first Test will begin on March 4.

The Australian players were also provided heavy security cover upon arrival in Islamabad. In all, nearly 4,000 police and military personnel will be guarding the team hotel in Islamabad and the nearby Rawalpindi stadium.

Australia captain Cummins said he was reassured by the high-level security, which is normally reserved for visiting heads of state.

"It's comforting," said Cummins. "We are really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals. Absolutely feel incredibly safe. Lots of security, straight off the plane and straight to the hotel."

Roads will be cordoned off when the Australian players make the 15km commute to the stadium from the capital, with their team bus to be given cover by army helicopters.

Snipers will be stationed on buildings surrounding the stadium. Also, nearby shops and offices have been ordered to remain closed on match days.

Among those who were missing during Pakistan's training session on Sunday were fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who were set to face off in the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday.

Karachi will host the second Test from March 12 followed by the third in Lahore from March 21. Rawalpindi will host three ODI series matches from March 29 before Australia round off the tour with a Twenty20 at the same venue on April 5.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, winning the three-Test series 1-0 and sweeping the hosts in the three ODIs.