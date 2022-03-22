Shane Warne: Victoria State government releases details for state funeral

The details for Shane Warne's state funeral in Melbourne were announced on Tuesday as Australia prepares to say goodbye to a cricketer who "defined a generation".

Warne died earlier this month at the age of 52 while on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. An autopsy into the cause of his death found he died of natural causes.

A private funeral for family and friends was held in Melbourne last Sunday, with the state funeral to take place on March 30, which the Victoria State government revealed would be held at 7pm local time (12pm UAE) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Mr Warne didn't just inspire a cricketing generation – he defined it," a statement on the Victoria State government website read. "Born for the big occasion, he gave us irreplaceable MCG memories: the Ashes hat trick, his 700th wicket and calming Bay 13 in his trackies. Mr Warne’s performance on the pitch drew us to the game that he cared so deeply for.

"The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to Mr Warne’s contribution to his sport, to our state and the country."

Members of the public will be able to attend the service and free tickets have been made available on the state government website. The service will also be live streamed on the Victoria State government website.

Warne's family will be collecting donations from the service for The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Warne was one of the greatest and most influential cricketers in history. Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling, he took 708 Test wickets in a career that spanned from 1992 to 2007.

