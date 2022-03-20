Shane Warne: Private funeral held for Australian cricket great in Melbourne

Family, friends, sportspeople and entertainers bid farewell to Australian cricket legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday.

Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died about two weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui. Thai authorities said a post-mortem examination showed his death was from natural causes and Warne's family later accepted the findings.

READ MORE Shane Warne: A cricket phenomenon whose brilliance could not be put into words

About 80 people attended the service including retired Australia Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present. Warne's long-time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy were also in attendance, along with bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath.

Guests were asked to wear St Kilda scarves and a pair of them were draped across Warne's coffin as it was driven around the oval of St Kilda Football Club to popular songs including the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit 'The Time of My Life', the Australian Associated Press reported.

"To Warnie," Warne's close friend Eddie McGuire declared in his speech, according to AAP. "He was simply the best."

Warne was one of the most famous and influential Australian cricketers in history, and is widely credited with revitalising the art of leg spin bowling after an era dominated by fast bowlers.

He was the first player to take 700 wickets and also became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes when he achieved the feat against England at Melbourne in 1994.

A state memorial service will be held at the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30.