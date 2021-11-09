Kane Williamson insists New Zealand don't look back in anger ahead of England reunion

Kane Williamson says his New Zealand teammates are not bitter about their defeat to England in the 2019 World Cup final, insisting they recall the occasion “fondly”.

The two sides will meet again in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Read more Ravi Shastri backs Rohit Sharma to succeed Virat Kohli as India's T20 captain

New Zealand have lost out to England in the past two ICC competitions. In 2016, they were soundly beaten in the semifinal of the T20 event in Delhi. Two years ago, they were famously beaten on boundary countback following a Super Over at the end of the 50-over final at Lord’s.

However, Williamson – whose side are world champions in the Test format - says they are far from preoccupied by anything which has gone before, ahead of their meeting in the capital.

“It was an amazing game to be a part of,” Williamson, New Zealand's captain, said of 2019. “When it does come up in conversation it is looked back on fondly. We appreciated that experience, even though in the aftermath it was very difficult to understand.

“It perhaps didn’t make a lot of sense, but it is what it is. You sign up, you play by the rules, and you move on and look forward to the next challenges.

“As a group, they continue to come thick and fast, and that is where we put our focus. Cricket just continues to roll on.”

England will be without Jason Roy, who played a key role in the 2016 semifinal and contributed to the last-ball run out in 2019, because of a calf injury.

Williamson played down the idea that England will be vulnerable as a result, pointing to the number of other batting options they have in their line up.

“They are power-packed and bat deep as well,” Williamson said. “I spent a bit of time with Liam Livingstone at Birmingham Phoenix, and he played superbly well throughout that hundred-ball competition.

“There are a number of threats and a number of matchwinners, and we also have a number of matchwinners as well.

“At the end of the day it is about trying to commit to what you do as a team. We are just looking forward to the occasion.”