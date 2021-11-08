England suffer blow as Jason Roy is ruled out of rest of T20 World Cup

Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup.

The England opener suffered a calf injury in the side's 10-run defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah on Saturday night.

Read more Australia agree to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998

Roy pulled up after setting off for a routine single while batting with Jos Buttler at the start of England's run chase.

He had treatment at the crease, then had to be helped from the field. He went for a scan on Sunday in Dubai, and was subsequently ruled out of the knockout stage of the tournament.

James Vince will replace Roy in England's squad, ahead of their semifinal against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," Roy said.

"It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy.

"It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

"The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."