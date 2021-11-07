New Zealand ease past Afghanistan and send India out of T20 World Cup

New Zealand dominated Afghanistan in their final Super 12 match, to ensure the Afghans went out - and that Virat Kohli’s tenure as India’s T20 captain ends trophyless.

The eight-wicket win at Zayed Cricket Stadium ensured New Zealand progress to Wednesday’s semi-final in Abu Dhabi, where they will play England in all probability.

They will advance from the group with Pakistan, who face Scotland in the second match of Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Defeat ruled out Afghanistan, and also rendered India’s final group match, against Namibia in Dubai on Monday, as dead rubber.

It means Kohli will be giving up the reins of a T20 side empty handed for the second time in less than a month in the UAE.

His stint in charge of Royal Challengers Bangalore ended at the eliminator stage of the Indian Premier League on October 11 in Sharjah.

He announced ahead of the tournament he would be stepping down as captain of India’s side in the shortest format at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan came into the match knowing a win would put them level on points with New Zealand, and a superior run-rate would put them into second in the table.

Had that happened, India would have stood a chance of leapfrogging both sides with a hefty win over Namibia a day later.

The Afghans rarely threatened to make that happen, though. They were 19-3 at the start of the sixth over, with their powerful top three of Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Shahzad and Rahmanullah Gurbaz all departing cheaply.

At least Najibullah Zadran gave them something to bowl at. The left-hander made 73 in 48 balls to help his side to 124-8.

Trent Boult was the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers, with 3-17, while James Neesham held a fine diving catch on the boundary and conceded just two runs from the final over of Afghanistan’s innings.

Afghanistan’s main threats with the ball, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, each tasted success during New Zealand’s run chase.

Mujeeb had Daryl Mitchell caught at the wicket by Shahzad, and Rashid bowled the in-form Martin Guptill.

Those dismissals apart, the going was easy for New Zealand’s batters. Devon Conway, with 36 not out, and Kane Williamson, who ended unbeaten on 40, took them to the win with 11 balls to spare.