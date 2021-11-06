What time is Afghanistan v New Zealand and can India qualify for T20 World Cup semis?

It is safe to say this is going to be one of the most-watched T20 matches of all time not involving the Indian team.

When Afghanistan take on New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, fans outside the two countries will be as interested in the game, maybe even more. After all, the result of this match will decide who joins Pakistan as the second semi-finalists from Group 2.

It's the final Super 12 stage game for the Afghans and Kiwis. The Black Caps have six points from four games and Afghanistan four from four. If New Zealand win on Sunday, they will jump to eight points and qualify for the semi-finals.

However, if Afghanistan manage to stun New Zealand, that will open up the possibility of a three-way tie with India, with the semi-finalists then decided on net run rate.

Below are the details of the match and what the teams needs to do to progress.

What?

Afghanistan v New Zealand, T20 World Cup Group 2 match

When?

Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2pm UAE time

Where?

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

How to watch in the UAE

Fans can watch can watch the game on CricLife Max channel (Etisalat eLife TV), Switch TV, and the Starzplay app in the UAE.

What New Zealand need to do

The equation is simple for the Kiwis - defeat Afghanistan by any margin and qualify for the semi-finals. Williamson's side have been thoroughly professional so far in the World Cup, but Afghanistan's spin attack on a conducive Abu Dhabi pitch can sow seeds of doubt in a must-win match.

What Afghanistan need to do

The equation is tough for the Asian side as even a victory by a decent margin might not be enough to qualify for the semi-finals, as India's net run rate has improved dramatically in two games and Virat Kohli's team will most likely stay ahead of them at the end of the group phase.

How can India qualify for the semi-finals?

There is only one way the Indians can make it to the last four. First, Afghanistan must defeat New Zealand. Then, they will need to defeat Namibia on Monday in order to move to six points alongside the Kiwis and Afghans, wherein India will qualify on the basis of a superior net run rate. As on Saturday, India have a NRR of +1.619, Afghanistan +1.481, and New Zealand +1.277.

However, if New Zealand win on Sunday, it will be end of India's campaign.