Australia agree to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998

Australia are set to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998, playing three Tests, three one-day internationals and one T20 international in March and April 2022.

The Tests will form part of the ICC World Test Championship and will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, with all of the white-ball games also taking place at Lahore.

“I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan,” said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

“From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore.”

PCB has unveiled details of Australia’s tour of Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship and Super League matches.



PCB has unveiled details of Australia's tour of Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship and Super League matches.

The two sides meet in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

“Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

“Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“We thank the PCB for their considerable efforts in planning for the tour and look forward to continuing to work closely over the coming months to finalise the necessary operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols.

“The safety and welfare of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour.”