Who are Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents, where and when are the semi-finals?

We are down to the last four teams in the T20 World Cup. And following a hectic Super 12 stage, the best four teams have made it to the semi-finals - sorry South Africa.

Pakistan were the first team to qualify for the last four, followed by England and Australia. South Africa won four out of five games, and even beat England, but missed out on net run rate.

The last semi-finalists were decided on Sunday, with New Zealand trampling the hopes of Afghanistan and India in Group 2.

Pakistan remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament. In fact, this is the first time they enter the semi-finals of a World Cup unbeaten.

So who plays whom and where?

First semi-final: England v New Zealand

Wednesday, November 10, Abu Dhabi, 6pm UAE time

Eoin Morgan's England seemed in unbeatable form but a couple of injuries will be cause for serious concern. Fast bowler Tymal Mills is out with a soft-tissue injury while batsman Jason Roy injured his calf against South Africa and looks unlikely to take part.

Which means New Zealand will have a great opportunity to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat. They have been the second best team in the tournament and have all bases covered, with no major fitness issues.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, right, and Martin Guptill during the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 7, 2021. AFP

Second semi-final: Australia v Pakistan

Thursday, November 11, Dubai, 6pm

The Aussies made it to the last four only because South Africa could not defeat England by a bigger margin in their last game. Not exactly a grand entry into the semis, but they will take it.

Aaron Finch's side will need to put in their best effort against the men in green who are the team to beat. Pakistan have given an all-round performance, with five different man-of-the-match performers. Their pacers, spinners, openers and middle order bats have all contributed whenever required and look the complete T20 package.

Final

Sunday, November 14, Dubai, 6pm