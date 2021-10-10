IPL sensation Umran Malik to join India team as net bowler for T20 World Cup

Fast bowler Umran Malik continued his stunning rise with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad announcing Sunday that the Jammu and Kashmir quick has been asked to remain in the UAE to be a part of the India team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old made waves in the three matches he played in this year's Indian Premier League. He was not even part of Hyderabad's playing XI, originally drafted as a net bowler and then added to the playing squad after left-arm seamer T Natarajan tested positive for Covid.

However, Malik has become the most talked about player in Indian cricket. He broke the record of the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2021, sending down one delivery down at 95 mph against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After that match, Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli said Malik's pace was special.

"It's good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We have got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks," Kohli said.

Don't pack your bags yet Umran, the #MenInBlue have asked for you!



Our pacer will be a part of the #TeamIndia contingent for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as a net bowler. 👏#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/9Iq12lDMAc — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 10, 2021

His extreme pace, strong action and ability to move the ball has caught the eye of the India selectors.

It has been an incredible turn of events for Malik, whose father is a vegetable vendor in Jammu.

Speaking to India Today channel, Malik's father, Abdul, said the last few weeks have been like a dream.

"It is not an ordinary achievement for us. We are from a poor family. I sell vegetables and fruits to make a living. My son has made me proud. Our joy knows no bounds," he said.