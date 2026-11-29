Germany's Agit Kabayel made quick work of ⁠42-year-old Albanian Nelson Hysa to retain his WBC ⁠world heavyweight title with a second-round stoppage ​in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Kabayel, 34, and now with a 28-0 record, was making his ⁠first defence in front of a raucous home crowd after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt, along with his other titles, in June.

Hysa was previously undefeated in 25 professional fights ⁠but grimaced in pain in the second round with an apparent elbow injury ​after ⁠a first round in which ‌Kabayel landed the more telling blows despite plenty of holding by his opponent.

The ​Albanian tried to continue but his corner threw in the towel as Kabayel caught him unguarded with a right to the head as he was turning away.

Kabayel, who had wanted to show what he could do after being handed the title by email without throwing a punch, said he had hoped for more from his opponent and looked forward to bigger nights ahead.

“I fight everyone … unification fight is interesting,” he told DAZN. “Give me the big names. Maybe Daniel Dubois, maybe (Filip) Hrgovic, maybe the winner from Tyson (Fury and) Anthony Joshua. I fight everyone really. For me it's no problem.

“Send me the location or I send the location. In Germany, why not?”

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Britain's ​Dubois holds the WBO belt and Croatia's Hrgovic has the ‌IBF one. Russian Murat Gassiev ⁠is the WBA champion. Britain's former champions ​Fury and Joshua meet in Cardiff in the early hours of December ​12.

Kabayel, the son of Kurdish ⁠refugees, is Germany's first heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

“We bring the German boxing back on the map,” he said. “You see the crowd. Unbelievable. This is my country. I live here, I was born here. This is why I ​will fight in Germany.”

Here are five options for Kabayel's next opponent:

1 Daniel Dubois

Dubois holds a version of the title and both men are promoted by Queensbury and Frank Warren. A unification in 2027 makes so much sense and would be one of the best fights to make at heavyweight. If Dubois can get past Joseph Parker in January then this is clearly the fight to make.

2 Filip Hrgovic

The Croatian holds the IBF title after his win over Moses Itauma. In theory he must first defend it against Frank Sanchez, his mandatory challenger. Hrgovic and Kabayel have called each other out in the past and both would surely be eager to unify.

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3 Murat Gassiev

The Russian holds the WBA's title but is rarely mentioned in relation to unifications. Kabayel would be favoured should they meet. Gassiev is looking for a fight in the early part of 2027 and would be a good option if Kabayel wanted to get out again quickly after boxing just two rounds on Saturday.

4 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury winner

Fury and Joshua will finally fight in December. Whether the winner would have the hunger to fight again and face Kabayel is another question.

5 Oleksandr Usyk

Kabayel was Usyk's mandatory challenger until he dropped the belts. The Ukrainian great seems set on a return to cruiserweight, but if he wanted to get back in the heavyweight mix then it would be a logical fight to make.