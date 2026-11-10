Dana White tells US President Donald Trump he has 'zero' interest in politics

UFC chief executive Dana White has said he has “zero political aspirations”, putting to rest the rumours that he was being tapped to become US President Donald Trump’s next press secretary.

White made his position clear during an impromptu news conference ​in the White House briefing room on Monday.

"Dana, ⁠would you like to be press secretary of the United ⁠States of America?" Mr Trump asked. "Look at the sign. You'd ​have this behind you all the time. The White House, Washington. Would you like that, or do you ⁠just want to stay with this ridiculous UFC?"

"Thank you for the offer, sir," White answered. "I do not want to be in politics. No."

"I am devastated to hear this. Goodbye, everybody." Mr Trump then responded.

The exchange ended a situation of Mr Trump’s making.

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On Saturday, the President posted on his Truth Social account that he was offering White ​the ⁠position while at his golf club in ‌Florida. White, 57, a longtime friend and supporter of Mr Trump, was in London on Saturday ​and said that he would be travelling to Washington to meet with the president without providing further details.

"I've got a lot of jobs already," White said at the post-fight news conference for Saturday's Zuffa Boxing 12 event. "We have a meeting on Monday, so I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."

White also posted an AI-generated image of himself at the White House press briefing podium on his Instagram story with the comment, "On to the next chapter."

However, Mr Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday that, "I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea!"

White said Monday that "the last 24 hours of my life have been insane. Literally everybody, every media outlet, was calling me, and I didn't want to be disrespectful and say anything until he said something first.

"I have zero political aspirations," White added.

Mr Trump said ​he made the post offering White the position during a "very bad press ‌day".

Dana White fueled speculation about what is likely to be a joke made US President Donald Trump who floated the idea of making the UFC boss the White House press secretary. Show caption: Dana White fueled speculation about what is likely to be a j…

"I don't know why I thought of ⁠his name," Mr Trump said. "He's been my friend for ​a long time. I said, ‘You know, I think I'm going to get Dana White ​to be my ‌new press secretary.' I said it to a group of the press, and that was it. I was ⁠sort of kidding. And then they wrote the story as though I wasn't kidding, and you ⁠were inundated, and I was inundated."

Karoline Leavitt served as press secretary until leaving the role in August after the birth of her second child. Katie Zacharia lasted five days in the position last month.

Mr Trump has been a regular attendee of UFC events, including bringing a fight card to the ​White House's South Lawn in June. UFC Freedom 250 celebrated the country's 250th anniversary as well as Trump's 80th birthday.

Mr Trump has worked with White since the Trump Taj Mahal casino hosted a UFC event in 2001. White has publicly supported Mr Trump, including speeches at the Republican National Convention in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

McGregor wants Holloway for last fight

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, the UFC’s most bankable superstar, has said he wants another shot at Max Holloway when he returns ​from ​knee surgery for ​what he expects to be ⁠his final fight.

McGregor said at the ​BKFC Glasgow post-fight press conference over the weekend that settling his ⁠series with Holloway remains his preferred option after their July rematch lasted just 69 seconds.

"It has to be Holloway," McGregor said. "Just do ⁠the [expletive] thing again."

Holloway was awarded a first-round TKO ​at ⁠UFC 329 on ‌July 11 after McGregor tore the ACL and meniscus in ​his right knee while attempting a jumping kick in the opening seconds. The Irishman underwent surgery afterwards and has not fought since.

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The result evened their series. McGregor won their first meeting by unanimous decision in August 2013 despite tearing the ACL in his left knee during the bout.

McGregor, 38, said his recovery has progressed to the point where he believes he could return before next summer. He previously suggested International Fight Week next year as a target.

"I'm on my way back," McGregor said. "What's ​it now, November? Three months I'm off ‌of surgery. I done ⁠this injury before and returned ​within nine months. So nine months is pre-summer."

Holloway has ​indicated ‌he would be open to a third fight, though McGregor acknowledged ⁠circumstances could force him to consider somebody else.

If Holloway ⁠is unavailable, McGregor said he would consider another opponent, but only someone with world championship credentials or comparable accomplishments.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion returned from a five- year absence ​for the July fight with Holloway. His previous appearance also ended because of a serious leg injury, when he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

McGregor's MMA record reads 22 wins against seven defeats.