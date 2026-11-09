Will UFC's Dana White be Trump's press secretary?

US President Donald Trump has continued to promote the idea of UFC boss Dana White becoming White House press secretary, while at the same time insisting he was joking.

On Truth Social, where he originally posted about giving White the role on Saturday, he added to the speculation with a post on Sunday that contained a cartoon of the UFC president leading a White House press briefing.

“Trump made me press secretary and I brought help,” Mr White tells journalists gathered in the media briefing room while standing behind a podium and flanked by fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

The animation, which shows reporters being tackled and physically removed from the room, is sure to generate controversy seeing as the Trump administration has been openly hostile to many US media outlets and reporters.

Though White has been an outspoken Trump supporter and donor for many years, it is highly unlikely that he would accept the role of press secretary if the offer turned out to be genuine.

Later on Sunday evening, Mr Trump briefly told reporters that he wasn't serious about the offer to Mr White.

Both men have spoken highly of each other in recent years.

Back in June, UFC made history by organising and hosting the first professional sporting event to be held on the South Lawn of the White House.

The event was largely overshadowed by controversial comments made by one of the athletes about former first lady Michelle Obama.

White distanced himself from those comments shortly after the fight back in June.

According to NBC, White said on Saturday night that he would be flying to Washington on Monday to meet Mr Trump.

“We have a meeting on Monday, so sure, I’ll have more to talk about after that,” White reportedly told several media outlets in London.

Also on Saturday, White posted a photo to Instagram on the platform's Insta Story feature that showed him standing behind the White House press room podium.

Speculation and controversy has swirled about the position in recent weeks.

Mr Trump's decision to appoint Katie Zacharia to the role following the departure of Karoline Leavitt was a disaster.

Dana White fueled speculation about what is likely to be a joke made US President Donald Trump who floated the idea of making the UFC boss the White House press secretary. Show caption: Dana White fueled speculation about what is likely to be a j…

Reporters, pundits and analysts pointed out how few questions Ms Zacharia took during her initial briefing, when she seemed unprepared and unaware of various issues.

Following what many considered to be a disastrous interview on Fox News, known for its sympathy towards the Trump White House, Ms Zacharia resigned after only five days on the job.

The role remains vacant.