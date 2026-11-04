Why Donald Trump’s midterm disaster is bad news for Dana White’s attempt to take over boxing

The fallout from Donald Trump and the Republicans’ electoral meltdown is still being assessed – and could even extend to the world of professional boxing.

The sport has been going through a period of significant change, driven by the arrival of Saudi Arabian capital, new broadcasting arrangements and the launch of the Dana White-fronted Zuffa Boxing.

White, the UFC president, had long threatened to enter boxing and finally made his move in 2025 with the formation of Zuffa. The venture was launched with financial backing from Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and operates within the wider TKO framework, which also includes the UFC and WWE.

Zuffa has since embarked on a signing spree, assembling a roster of more than 200 fighters, and staging events across the US and UK.

It was always anticipated that White would attempt to replicate the model he implemented in MMA, where the UFC dominates the market, having acquired rival promotions and hoovering up much of the leading talent.

One of the biggest obstacles in his path, however, has been regulatory.

What is the Muhammad Ali Act?

The boxing industry, unlike MMA, is impacted by US law. Namely, the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which was introduced in 2000 to protect the interests of professional fighters.

The act is designed to shield fighters from conflicts of interest and financial exploitation and requires transparency around payments, rankings and promotional arrangements.

White and Zuffa have lobbied for changes to the legislation, paving the way for them to create a centralised, league-style 'Unified Boxing Organisation'.

The model would push back on some of the existing regulatory restrictions and give Zuffa greater control over the sport, similar to the position enjoyed by the UFC in MMA.

Supporters argue the changes would bring order and credibility to a famously fragmented sport. Critics, however, fear they would weaken existing fighter protections, reduce competition and ultimately lead to lower pay.

The UFC has itself faced sustained criticism over fighter pay. In 2024, the company agreed to a $375 million settlement with hundreds of fighters following an antitrust lawsuit alleging it had used its market position to suppress wages and restrict competition. The UFC denied wrongdoing.

Why Tuesday’s results are bad news for Zuffa

White is a close associate of President Trump, with a relationship stretching back 25 years to the early days of the UFC, when events were staged at Trump properties.

A registered Republican and outspoken Trump supporter, White has twice addressed the Republican National Convention. He and the UFC are also widely credited with having a significant pull with younger male voters, a vital demographic in American politics.

Trump, meanwhile, has been a regular guest at UFC events and even hosted a show at the White House as part of celebrations marking his 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary.

White’s relationship with the Republican establishment meant it seemed like only a matter of time before the Ali Act was neutered.

The first step came in March 2026, when the House of Representatives passed the new Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act.

The legislation was then referred to the Senate, while a companion bill was introduced by Republican senator Ted Cruz and Democratic senator Jacky Rosen in July. It cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in September, bringing the proposed changes a step closer to a full vote.

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However, it still needs to pass the Senate, and both chambers must ultimately approve identical legislation before it can be sent to the president to sign into law.

That was the position heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections. It is now considerably more complicated.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Those changes will come into effect when Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, leaving only a small window for the new Ali Act to pass.

That could still happen in the so-called “lame duck session” when members see out the final weeks of their terms and absenteeism is rife.

But, with Republicans facing a bleak future and Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers, the legislation could lose momentum and slip down the list of priorities.

If it fails to clear Congress before the current session ends, the bill will effectively die and have to be reintroduced next year.

In that scenario, the proposed changes are unlikely to find much sympathy with the political landscape now awash with blue.