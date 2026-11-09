UAE will move forward 20 years for every year it is set back, says Al Gergawi

The UAE will respond to any attempt to set back its progress by a year by working harder to move forward by 20, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said on Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Mr Gergawi said the country would continue to accelerate its development, with projects worth more than Dh4 trillion ($1.09 trillion) under way across the Emirates.

“In the UAE, we do not settle on achievements,” he said. “We redouble the efforts and deliver faster results. If anyone tries to set us back a year, we work harder to move forward by 20.”

Mr Al Gergawi said the country's economic resilience and ability to make swift decisions were central to its ambitions, while calling on government departments to redouble efforts to deliver results.

“Our teams across all authorities and entities consistently demonstrate exceptional spirit and enthusiasm,” he said. “Their efforts have delivered positive results, contributing to boosting our solid and resilient economy across all sectors. Our message to the world is clear: our nation keeps moving forward.”

Public trust and social cohesion

The annual meetings, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, bring together 500 senior government officials to review progress, assess national priorities and plan for the future.

Mr Al Gergawi said the government had been given a clear mission by President Sheikh Mohamed: to build a stronger society and a more resilient economy, accelerate decision-making and improve public services.

He also emphasised the importance of public trust, social cohesion and a shared sense of responsibility in protecting the UAE's achievements.

Security and emergency teams were awarded the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal during the UAE Government Annual Meetings. Photo: Wam Show caption: Security and emergency teams were awarded the Sheikh Mohamme…

“People across the UAE share a sense of historic responsibility to safeguard the nation's achievements,” he said. “Public trust in the government, the social cohesion and coexistence, and the discipline across communities, institutions and schools are all factors that set the UAE apart.”

He said the leadership's ultimate ambition was for the UAE to become the best country in the world, with government institutions and society sharing responsibility for achieving that goal.

“People grow with the responsibilities they carry, and governments grow with the responsibilities they bear towards the nation, society and future generations,” he said.

Security and emergency teams honoured

The UAE security and emergency teams were honoured at the event for their exceptional readiness during regional tensions.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over the ceremony on Monday, awarding the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal to teams from the Armed Forces, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema), aviation, cybersecurity and national logistics.

The event was held in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The Armed Forces were recognised for intercepting 3,617 aerial threats, comprising 705 ballistic missiles, 37 cruise missiles and 2,875 drones, protecting critical infrastructure and strategic locations during a period of military escalation in the region.

Sheikh Saif said the teams had “earned the highest accolades for their readiness and proactivity in ensuring daily routine continues uninterrupted across the UAE under all circumstances”.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, director general of Ncema, said the country was learning lessons from the experience.

“Protecting people means safeguarding their security and dignity. Society is our first line of defence,” he said. “We need to make a decision to invest in community preparedness.

The teams were honoured in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Wam Show caption: The teams were honoured in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bi…

“The question we have traditionally asked ourselves, and the one on which we have based our plans, is: how do we protect society? We need to shift our approach and ensure that society helps and participates, because it is the first line of defence.

“How can we make this society resilient and aware? And how can we move public awareness beyond traditional methods and towards innovative approaches using artificial intelligence, so that awareness reaches every individual in our country?”

Brig Gen Abdul Nasser Al Hamaidi, official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said: “Our armed forces possess a multilayered defence system, where military technologies and tools complement each other, because the state of readiness is built many years before any threat emerges.

“But there is another element that played a pivotal role in our success: people. No one but us will decide our future.”

Maintaining operations

Aviation teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai maintained operations despite airspace restrictions, with Dubai airports handling nearly six million passengers, more than 32,000 flights and 213,000 tonnes of cargo between late February and late April 2026.

Etihad Airways transported 2.1 million passengers in September 2026, serving 119 destinations. The national cybersecurity team neutralised an average of 700,000 cyberattacks daily, working in co-ordination with the Cyber Security Council to protect vital sectors and national digital assets around the clock.

Ncema developed a unified crisis management model integrating federal, local and private-sector entities to ensure continuity of essential services.

The national logistics team ensured the availability of food, pharmaceuticals and strategic commodities by redirecting trade through east coast ports including Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, with container handling at those ports growing 316 per cent to 1.8 million TEUs since February 2026.