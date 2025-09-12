Canelo v Crawford: Fighters chase history in the 'the biggest fight in boxing in the last 10 years'

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has vowed to deliver “a great victory for Mexico” when he defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on Saturday, in what both fighters agree is the biggest boxing match of the decade.

The bout, to be streamed globally on Netflix, pits boxing’s most bankable superstar against arguably the sport's most technically gifted operators.

“This is a real fight,” Canelo said in an interview with Reuters this week. “Two of the best fighters of this era fighting each other, so it’s going to be a great fight. You are going to witness a great victory for Mexico.”

At 34, Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has long carried the weight of his nation’s boxing heritage. From the great Julio Cesar Chavez to Juan Manuel Marquez, Mexican fighters have traditionally been defined by courage and relentlessness. Canelo adds precision and commercial power to that legacy.

The four-division champion will likely enjoy a partisan following among the 65,000 fans packed inside the NFL’s Allegiant Stadium, given Las Vegas' sizeable Mexican population.

“I’m just grateful to them because they have supported me since day one,” Canelo said. “I just want to let them enjoy another victory for Mexico.”

Crawford chasing history

His opponent, though, represents a formidable obstacle. Crawford, uneaten in 41 pro fights that includes 31 KOs, is attempting to become the first male boxer to hold undisputed status in three weight divisions. Already acclaimed as one of the finest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, the 36-year-old American has described Saturday’s clash as “the biggest fight in boxing in the last 10 years”.

Crawford arrives in Las Vegas brimming with confidence, having systematically dismantled Errol Spence Jr last year to unify the welterweight division. He dropped Spence three times before sealing victory via ninth-round stoppage – a performance that reaffirmed his credentials as perhaps the sport’s most complete technician.

“I’ve been told I’d never be where I am now,” Crawford said. “I was told I needed another job because I wasn’t going to be a world champion. But here I am, chasing history. I’m going to be victorious, and everybody is going to talk about it on Sunday.”

A clash of eras and platforms

For Canelo, the fight represents more than simply another defence of his titles. It is also a statement about the direction of boxing. While recent years have seen celebrity-driven spectacles, such as Jake Paul’s heavily criticised bout against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Saturday’s event has been framed as a purist’s dream.

“There are events for everybody, and that’s good – it’s entertainment,” Alvarez said. “But this is different. This is about elite fighters, real champions. This is what boxing should be.”

The fight’s broadcast platform only underlines its significance. Netflix, a giant in global entertainment but a newcomer to live sport, will stream the event to subscribers without pay-per-view add-ons. It is a potentially transformative moment for boxing, a sport long reliant on expensive PPV models.

Canelo himself acknowledged the significance. “I’ve been in many big fights, but this one is different. You can see the size of it, the magnitude. For me, it means a lot.”

Legacy

Canelo heads into the bout a slight favourite over four-weight champ Crawford. The Mexican, himself a title-holder in four weight classes (light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight) is unbeaten since 2022 and returned to the summit of the super middleweight division with victory over William Scull in Riyadh in May.

Crawford holds or has previously held belts from lightweight up to light middleweight and is moving up two divisions for a career-defining fight. Questions inevitably will be asked about how his power will translate against a naturally bigger opponent. Alvarez has never been knocked down in his professional career. Crawford believes he can change that.

For Canelo, the fight represents another chance to cement his already glittering legacy. The first fighter to unify all four belts at super middleweight, he has built his reputation on unrelenting discipline and an unwavering work ethic.

“It’s going to be amazing,” he said of the atmosphere at Allegiant Stadium. “I already feel it. The vibes, everything. I see myself walking into the ring – it’s going to be something magic.”

A defining night

Saturday’s fight pits boxing tradition against boxing innovation, and two pound-for-pound kings staking their claim to history.

Canelo, the face of boxing for more than a decade, insists there can be only one outcome. “This fight is huge,” he said. “It’s Mexico versus an American. It’s everything. But you are going to witness a great victory for Mexico.”

For Crawford, the motivation is equally clear. “I’ve always been told I couldn’t do it,” he said. “But I keep proving people wrong. On Saturday night, I’ll do it again.”

