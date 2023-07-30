Terence Crawford up for rematch after TKO victory of Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford put on a dominant performance against Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

READ MORE Matchroom Boxing home in on Conor Benn versus Chris Eubank Jr for Abu Dhabi

A flurry of punches in Round 9 by Crawford wobbled Spence, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

It took just two rounds for Crawford to land his first of three knockdowns, with the next two coming in Round 7.

Spence was brave throughout the bout, hanging on in a fight he was significantly behind in, but eventually Crawford took it out of his hands.

Crawford showed his respect to his downed opponent after the fight and said he would be up for a rematch.

“It was a good stoppage. I was on the verge. The referee did what he was supposed to do to protect the fighter,” Crawford said.

“If the fight happens again I am pretty sure the support will come out again for both of us.”

Spence said he would be up for a rematch.

“We've got to do it again,” Spence said. “I would be a lot better.”

Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) already owned the WBO belt, and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles from Spence (28-1). Crawford also ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.

The American, 35, has won titles in super lightweight and lightweight in addition to welterweight, capturing the latter after moving up in 2018. He is the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.

“I only dreamed of being a world champion,” Crawford said. “I’m an over-achiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer. I want to thank Spence and his team because without him none of this would have been possible.”

“He was just better tonight,” Spence said. “I make no excuses. He was throwing a harder jab. He was timing with his jab, and he had his timing down on point.”

A big fight night on the Strip still brings out the stars, with recording artists Cardi B and Andre 3000 of Outkast, actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Walhberg, NBA star Damian Lillard and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at T-Mobile Arena. They were among the celebrities that also included former boxing champions such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Eminem introduced Crawford and his song Lose Yourself played as he walked into the ring before a sellout crowd of 19,990 at T-Mobile Arena.