Chris Eubank Jr talks of 'pain' of losing brother who died in Dubai ahead of Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr took a more philosophical approach to his final media showdown with Conor Benn on Thursday, talking of his pain at the death of his younger brother in Dubai four years ago and being estranged from his former world champion father. The build-up to Saturday's fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has been defined by barbs and theatrics – culminating in Eubank Jr slapping an egg over his opponent's head at an event to promote the bout in February. The pair were slated to meet in 2022, but the fight was cancelled at the last minute after Benn failed two drugs tests, blaming the over-consumption of eggs. Chris Eubank Sr fought Benn's father Nigel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/04/24/eubank-benn-prediction-start-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/04/24/eubank-benn-prediction-start-time/">twice in the 1990s</a> and their tetchy relationship has fuelled the animosity between their sons. After the egg incident, Eubank Sr, no stranger to pre-fight needling in his prime, labelled his son "a disgrace". On Thursday, the two fighters sat at opposite ends of the stage as they met the media ahead of Saturday's fight. After heckling Benn's manager Eddie Hearn off stage, Eubank Jr, sounding like his father, struck a philosophical note asking "what is pain?" "My own father, a man I idolised for my entire life, doesn't speak to me. We haven't spoken for years and he thinks I'm a disgrace," he said. Eubank Jr then spoke of losing his brother Sebastian, who died of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/07/13/seb-eubank-died-from-massive-heart-attack/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/07/13/seb-eubank-died-from-massive-heart-attack/">“massive heart attack”</a> while on a Dubai beach in July 2021 days before his 30th birthday. Sebastian had followed his father and elder brother Chris into boxing and was also an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/07/10/son-of-former-boxing-champion-chris-eubank-found-dead-in-dubai-age-29/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/07/10/son-of-former-boxing-champion-chris-eubank-found-dead-in-dubai-age-29/">accomplished mixed martial artist</a> who had fought for promotions such as UAE Warriors. "I have a ... brother who is buried in the desert in Dubai, that is pain. I have his son, three years old, he asks why can't I see my daddy? Why can't he take me to school? That is pain." "These things are what pain is to me," Eubank Jr. said. "The weight cut, the rehydration clause, these are all things that are not an issue, that are not important." When he turned to the fight, Eubank Jr took another shot at Benn. "I know what's coming. I've prepared my whole life for these moments. I've put in the time, I've dedicated decades to this sport and I've done it all without cheating, without cutting any corners and I'm proud of that," he said. Benn, who was cleared to box again in November 2024, was less talkative. "This is what I do. I love this game. This is what I live for. This is every fighter's dream when they turn professional," he said. "I'm more prepared and I'm more than ready. "I'm coming here to take his head off." A long and intense stare down ensued at the face-off, although there was no repeat of February's infamous egg-slapping news conference.