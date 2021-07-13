Seb Eubank died from 'massive heart attack'

Seb Eubank speaking ahead of his winning debut at UAE Warriors 10 in February. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sebastian Eubank, son of former British boxing champion Chris Eubank, died from “massive heart attack” while on a Dubai beach.

The boxer and MMA fighter was found dead near his home in the UAE on Friday — just days before his 30th birthday.

Following a postmortem, Salma Abdelati said her husband had a “pre-existing heart condition” which was not previously known about.

“Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full postmortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack while in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water,” Abdelati said in a statement.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

Eubank had followed his father and elder brother, also Chris, into boxing and was an accomplished mixed martial artist.

He made a winning debut in the UAE Warriors 10 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi in February and was set to return in the promotion’s next edition in September.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

MATCH INFO Everton 2 (Tosun 9', Doucoure 93') Rotherham United 1 (Olosunde 56') Man of the Match Olosunde (Rotherham)

