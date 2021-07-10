Seb Eubank: son of former boxing champion Chris Eubank found dead in Dubai age 29

Seb Eubank, left, after he won his MMA debut at UAE Warriors 10 in Abu Dhabi on January 31, 2020 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. Eubank, the son of former boxing champion Chris Eubank, was found dead on a beach in Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

The son of former British boxing champion Chris Eubank has been found dead on a beach in Dubai days before his 30th birthday, his family said.

Sebastian Eubank, 29, had followed his father and elder brother, also Chris, into boxing and was also an accomplished mixed martial artist who had fought for promotions such as UAE Warriors.

Read More Seb Eubank wins MMA debut despite last-minute change of opponent at UAE Warriors 10

Eubank Snr, a former world Super Middleweight champion, said he and his family were "devastated" to hear of his son's death in Dubai - where he lived.

And Chris Eubank Jnr tweeted: "Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always."

Sebastian, the third-eldest of Eubank Snr's children, leaves behind his wife Salma and son Raheem who was born a month ago, Eubank Snr said.

"Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son," Eubank Snr wrote. "My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

"He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 9, 2021

"Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend."

His mother Karron Meadows said: "Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian."

Seb Eubank won both his professional boxing bouts before switching to MMA in 2020 where he won on debut at UAE Warriors 10, defeating Emad Hanibal in a catchweight exhibition at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi with a first-round knockout.