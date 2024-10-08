Saudi Arabia's Mostafa Nada ready for 'phenomenal' PFL night in Riyadh

As the spotlight shines brightly on the heavyweight contest between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira in the ‘Battle of the Giants’ on October 19, up-and-coming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/07/13/pfl-mena-2-home-hero-mostafa-nada-puts-on-a-show-for-saudi-fans-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabian fighter Mostafa Nada</a> is happy just to be a part of the Professional Fighters' League (PFL) show in Riyadh. A professional mixed martial artist of 11 years, October 19 will offer Nada the biggest stage of his career, one featuring a blockbuster clash between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/26/francis-ngannou-relishing-return-to-mma-action-against-renan-ferreira-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Ngannou and Ferreira </a>and also includes the women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco. “To appear in an event like Ngannou-Ferreira is really a big occasion for me. I have been in the spotlight in a few fights but this is massive with the MMA fans not only in the kingdom, but from around the world watching,” Nada told <i>The National.</i> “I have had two successful appearances in the PFL, which were big events, and some fights in other big promotions. They certainly are the highlights of my professional career but the Ngannou-Ferreira card is the biggest yet. “As a fighter from the kingdom, I’m really honoured and excited for the opportunity to fight in the Ngannou-Ferreira card. I want to put up a good show in front of my home fans, friends, and family.” Nada described the Battle of the Giants as a game changer for Saudi Arabia as a destination for major MMA events. “It’s going to be phenomenal and a sell-out night in Saudi Arabia, for sure,” he said of the build-up to the contest. “Saudi Arabia is not only getting famous for combat sports but also for Formula One, golf, horse racing and so much more. It can only get better in the years to come. “The Ngannou-Ferreira fight will have MMA fans from every corner of the Earth watching." Nada, with a career record of 9-3 (win/loss), meets Egyptian Ahmed Sami (11-4) in the middleweight contest. The Saudi Arabian fighter enters the contest on the back of two wins in as many appearances in the PFL, most recently in the PFL Mena 2 in July when he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/07/13/pfl-mena-2-home-hero-mostafa-nada-puts-on-a-show-for-saudi-fans-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">knocked out Abdel Rahmane Driai</a> in the first round. Sami, meanwhile, suffered a unanimous points defeat to Tunisian Yousri Belgaroui in the Levels Fight League-11 in February. “I train throughout the year and am always ready to face anyone that the promotion names,” Nada said. “I have studied Ahmed. He’s a good wrestler. He not only depends on his fighting strengths but possesses a good fighting brain, and [is a] very experienced fighter. He’s also good in kickboxing, but I’m ready to take him on. I can’t reveal my plans I but have a plan to surprise him.” Nada is undefeated in all his three appearances in the kingdom but said fighting on home turf brings extra pressure. “I feel more comfortable competing outside the kingdom because as a Saudi champion I feel some pressure when fighting in front of my home fans, friends and family,” he said. “This can be because of the emotions. However, I have managed to overcome it and done quite well so far to keep my perfect record at home. I feel I can take that momentum forward and put up another good show for all of them.” It is not all about fighting and training for Nada, who is also an entrepreneur. He owns several gyms and is also a coach who conducts combat sports camps for young Saudis. Nada believes PFL’s vision has made them a leading platform to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/02/16/game-changing-professional-fighters-league-in-saudi-arabia-ready-to-revolutionise-mma/" target="_blank">take MMA to the next level in Saudi Arabia</a> and the region. “The levels of these fighters from the region is on the rise after the introduction of the Mena championship,” he said. “It has made Saudi Arabia a hotspot for top class MMA events and it encourages more fighters from the kingdom and the region and gives them a chance to shine. “The Mena championship is in its first year and we already see the success it has created. The competitions are getting more, the level is becoming higher and there are a lot of champions and fighters looking forward to being part of it.” The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/02/27/what-is-pfl-mena-and-where-will-the-mma-champions-league-be-held/" target="_blank">PFL Mena</a> is a four-fight league where the winner of each of the four weight divisions will receive $100,000. The winners of the Mena weight divisions will then stand a chance to be promoted to the PFL Global League in which the winner of each weight division pockets $1 million.