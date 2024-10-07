Beterbiev v Bivol: Time, tickets, undercard and all you need to know about the mega-fight in Riyadh

One of the biggest fights in boxing will finally take place this weekend when unified light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA title holder Dmitry Bivol battle for undisputed in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the big night, here is everything you need to know about the "Four-Crown Showdown" event. "Four-Crown Showdown" is a major boxing event that will be headlined by the light-heavyweight championship bout between WBC, WBO and IBF belt holder Beterbiev and WBA champion Bivol. With all four belts on the line, the winner will emerge as the undisputed champion of the 175-pound division. Before their fight, boxing fans will be treated to an impressive undercard, including two world title fights and a highly-anticipated heavyweight rematch. The event takes place this Saturday, October 12. It was originally scheduled for June 1 but was postponed to the new date after Beterbiev suffered a knee injury during training camp and required surgery. The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will once again play host to a massive world title fight. The arena has become the de facto venue for major boxing events in the Saudi Arabian capital, including May's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/18/oleksandr-usyk-beats-tyson-fury-to-be-undisputed-world-heavyweight-champion-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">undisputed heavyweight bout</a> between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/29/oleksandr-usyk-and-tyson-fury-rematch-will-take-place-in-saudi-arabia-on-december-21/" target="_blank">rematch in December</a>. In an increasingly competitive light-heavyweight division, Beterbiev and Bivol remain the standard bearers. Beterbiev has earned a reputation as one of the finest knockout specialists of his generation, winning all 20 of his professional bouts by stoppage. The Canada-based Russian first became world champion when he won the vacant IBF belt in 2017 by knocking out Enrico Koelling in the final round in California. Three fights later, he added Oleksandr Gvozdyk's WBC title to his collection with a 10th-round knockout in Philadelphia. Two title defences of his belts followed before Beterbiev engaged in another unification bout with then-WBO champion Joe Smith Jr, whom he cleaned out in two rounds in New York in 2022. Beterbiev retained his three titles with successive knockout wins over British fighters, stopping Anthony Yarde in January 2023 and former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith 12 months later. Bivol is also unbeaten heading into Saturday's bout, winning 13 of 23 inside the distance. He began his world title journey by claiming the WBA's interim belt in 2016 and was later elevated to full champion the following year. Bivol fought Trent Broadhurst in November 2017 in his first bout as world champion and has made 11 successful title defences, many of them against top-tier challengers, including a superb points win over GIlberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi. But it was his May 2022 fight against pound-for-pound superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez that thrust the California-based Russian into the spotlight. Alvarez was regarded as the pre-fight favourite, despite an ambitious climb up to light-heavyweight, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/05/08/dmitry-bivol-stuns-saul-canelo-alvarez-to-retain-wba-light-heavyweight-title/" target="_blank">Bivol delivered a flawless performance</a> in Las Vegas to inflict a second career defeat on the Mexican. Where Beterbiev is known for his ferocious power, Bivol has established himself as one of the most skillful and technically gifted fighters on the planet. This clash of styles is expected to deliver a blockbuster fight. In typical Saudi style, the undercard is packed with exciting bouts. The co-main event is a middleweight fight between British fighter Chris Eubank Jr and Polish veteran Kamil Szeremeta. Eubank has not fought since claiming revenge against Liam Smith 13 months ago and is looking to get back into the world title conversation. Before then is the heavyweight rematch between British and Commonwealth champion Fabio Wardley and former Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke. The British fighters fought to a thrilling draw in March and will settle their rivalry in Riyadh. Elsewhere, IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will fight in Riyadh for a third successive time when he defends his title against European champion Jack Massey, and the entertaining light-heavyweight prospect Ben Whittaker competes in his ninth pro fight against Liam Cameron. The undercard begins with Saudi lightweight Mohammaed Alakel making his professional debut against Jesus Gonzalez, before the first world title fight of the night sees Skye Nicolson put her WBC featherweight title on the line against Raven Chapman. The bout will make history as the first women's world title fight ever to be staged in the kingdom. WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson had been scheduled to defend his title against Joe Cordina, but the American was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury in training. The build-up to fight night starts on Tuesday with the Grand Arrivals when the fighters are introduced in a lavish ceremony at Boulevard City. The open workouts then take place on Wednesday, before a press conference on Thursday and the weigh-ins on Friday. The main card, starting with Alakel v Gonzalez, will begin at 9pm local time (10pm UAE) on Saturday. Beterbiev and Bivol are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2am UAE time on Sunday morning. There are still some tickets available, ranging from Dh100 to Dh2000. For ticket options, <a href="https://webook.com/en/events/opening-ceremony-rs24-926734/book" target="_blank">click here</a>. The show will be broadcast exclusively in the Middle East on DAZN.