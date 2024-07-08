Umar Nurmagomedov: Beating Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi moves me closer to UFC title shot

Having gone undefeated in 17 mixed martial arts appearances, including the last five fights in the UFC, Umar Nurmagomedov exudes confidence as he prepares for his next challenge.

The Dagestani will take on No 2-ranked Cory Sandhagen on the main card of UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3.

The stakes are high for both with the winner of this contest likely to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

“I have been waiting for this moment my whole life and I’m ready to take on anyone in any challenge. I want to win this fight and win the belt,” Nurmagomedov told The National in a Zoom interview.

“A win here will take me closer as the No 1 contender for the bantamweight title.”

To achieve that, Nurmagomedov must defeat an opponent who has seven knockouts in his 17 victories in MMA and rides a three-fight win streak.

“I think in my division there are a lot of tough guys and he [Sandhagen] is one of them,” Nurmagomedov said of his American opponent.

“For me, I think it’s going to be the same as how I fight always. I will try to take him down, choke him, but I don't care. Even if I can strike him, doesn't matter. I will take him on as I have always done – as another opponent.”

Nurmagomedov, 28, has two knockouts and seven submissions in his 17-fight undefeated record. He says training has gone well, though he admits to holding a little back as to be at optimal level come August 3.

“I haven’t pushed myself a lot because when you're training, like on maximum, sometimes you can break. There is enough time and I’ll reach peak when I get into the octagon,” he said.

“I’m always training and it doesn't matter whether I face Cory or someone else, but I’m training all year. You never know, injuries may happen and I may have to take on a different opponent. So, I’m always prepared to take on anyone.”

Nurmagomedov trains at the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School (named after his more illustrious cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father) in Makhachkala and is now in Dubai to continue his preparation.

“Sheikh Hamdan [bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai] has provided all the training facilities in Dubai for me to continue with my preparation. I’m really thankful for the support Dubai has provided,” he said.

Nurmagomedov knows what it is like to have his hand raised in victory in Abu Dhabi having secured a TKO win over Sergey Morozov in January 2021.

He will be cornered by cousin Khabib and can expect a huge fan following inside the Etihad Arena when he takes on Sandhagen.

“It means I'm fighting with my people,” he said. “It's an honour for me to fight there and everyone will be there. My father, my uncles, brothers, friends and of course the support from the local fans. It surely would motivate me to put up a show.

“Khabib will be there too. He will be cornering. I think everything, what I have and where I am now, it's because of what he did. He became UFC champion and he showed us what we can do. We just follow him.”

Khabib has played a massive role in Umar's ascent in the UFC, along with his cousins Usman and Abubakar.

“I grappled a lot with Khabib, and before when he was preparing for his fights I was sparring with him too,” Nurmagomedov added.

“I now spar and grapple with him as part of my preparation. He continues to teach and guide me as we prepare for Cory. My cousins also join me and they are a big support for me.”