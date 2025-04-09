Not the first, but certainly the best: How Bayut redefined the UAE real estate market

In a highly competitive market where being first often holds an advantage, Bayut has proven that success is not about who starts a race – it is about who takes the definitive lead. Although it was not the first property portal to launch in the UAE, Bayut has cemented its reputation as the most trusted, innovative, and customer-focused real estate platform, setting new benchmarks and transforming the property search experience.

From humble beginnings, Bayut has transformed itself into a powerhouse of real estate intelligence, driven by cutting-edge technology, market transparency, and strategic partnerships. By prioritising authenticity, ease of use and the integration of AI-driven solutions, Bayut has empowered property seekers with the confidence to make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.

Bayut’s impact is best reflected in the experiences of its users.

“My husband and I bought our house through Bayut,” said customer Farah “What I loved most about the portal was the variety of options, the speed at which I could navigate between properties, and the ability to easily identify trusted agents under the TruBroker tag.

"I also received a quick response to my request, which helped me choose my property faster. I've been living in Dubai for the past five years, and I don’t think I’ve had a better experience on any other platform.”

A key factor in Bayut’s ascent to the top has been its commitment to enhancing user experience. Through in-depth market insights and smart tools like TruEstimate, TruBroker and BayutGPT, Bayut has revolutionised the way buyers, renters and investors navigate the UAE’s dynamic property landscape, creating an experience that can rival global PropTech giants.

Bayut’s user-friendly experience is reflected in its high ratings across apps and other platforms. However, its reputation as the most tech-driven real estate portal extends beyond consumers - agents and marketers also recognise its cutting-edge innovations. One standout, exclusive feature is TruPoints, a unique rewards system that allows top-performing agents to climb the TruBroker leaderboard. This exclusive ranking highlights the best in the industry, giving them increased visibility and positioning them as the go-to choice for sellers and landlords seeking trusted professionals.

Another B2B feature created to empower real estate agents is ProConnect, a powerful networking and lead-generation tool designed to help agents expand their reach and grow their business. This much-needed solution enables seamless interaction between agents, potential clients and industry professionals, fostering stronger connections and driving more meaningful engagements. By streamlining communication and enhancing visibility, ProConnect empowers agents to maximise their opportunities and stay ahead in a competitive real estate landscape.

Rey Sadhwaniv, property consultant at White & Co, said: “Since attaining TruBroker status, my experience has been completely transformed. Not only has it helped me build trust with sellers through authentic listings, but it has also significantly increased my exposure and lead generation.

"I recently secured a challenging deal by finding a cash buyer for a seller with specific requirements, through the power of TruBroker. This tool has enhanced my credibility in the market, and I now receive direct seller leads on a regular basis. With features such as TruCheck, ranking systems, and additional marketing tools, Bayut continues to offer invaluable support to agents like me. I’m excited to see how much further we can grow together!”

Conor McGuckin, client manager at Unique Properties, said: “ProConnect helps us connect with agents in the same areas, making finding buyers and building lasting relationships easier. Posting buyer requirements on ProConnect leads to quick matches, speeding up property sales and making the process more efficient.”

Further cementing its leadership, Bayut has forged strong collaborations with government entities, including the Dubai Land Department and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. These partnerships have solidified Bayut’s role as a trusted PropTech powerhouse, influencing industry trends and shaping the future of real estate in the region.

Commenting on the platform’s success, Haider Khan, chief executive of Bayut and chief executive of Dubizzle Group Mena, said: "At Bayut, our mission has always been to create a seamless and transparent property search experience for everyone in the UAE. We’ve invested in technology, data and strong industry partnerships to ensure that users have access to the most accurate and reliable information.

"Our commitment to innovation and user trust has set us apart, and we take immense pride in the impact we’ve made in shaping the real estate landscape in the UAE. While we weren’t the first, we have worked tirelessly to become the best, and we will continue to push the boundaries to deliver excellence in everything we do."

Despite entering an already competitive market, Bayut’s unwavering focus on excellence, trust and customer satisfaction has set it apart. It is not just a property portal - it is an industry leader that has reshaped real estate in the UAE with its innovative approach.

As Bayut continues to innovate and lead the way forward, its journey stands as a testament that being the first is not what matters: being the best does.

