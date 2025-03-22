George Foreman with the IBF and WBU belts after defeating Axel Schulz of Germany at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas in 1995. AFP

Sport

Combat Sports

Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman dies aged 76

Fearsome fighter lost to Muhammad Ali in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in 1974 but retook the title 20 years later while also becoming hugely successful businessman

AP

March 22, 2025