UFC 294 official poster: Islam Makhachev versus Charles Oliveira, Khamzat Chimaev's return

The UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi feels a little closer following the release of the official poster for UFC 294 – featuring big-hitters Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

The world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion stages its next pay-per-view event in the capital on October 21, with the rematch between lightweight champion Makhachev and former belt-holder Charles Oliveira headlining at Etihad Arena.

The pair shared the main event when the UFC last visited Abu Dhabi, at UFC 280, where Makhachev prevailed by second-round submission to become champion for the first time.

The Dagestan native, 31, has since defended his crown against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, in Australia in February, to extend his win streak to 12. He is 24-1 as a professional.

Oliveira, meanwhile, rebounded from the Makhachev loss – his only reverse in 13 bouts – with a first-round finish of Beneil Dariush in June. His pro record sits at 34-9.

UFC 294 marks not only the company’s return to Abu Dhabi, but Chimaev’s much-anticipated comeback to the octagon. The Chechen-born middleweight, who now competes under the UAE flag, takes on former title challenger Costa seeking to maintain his flawless pro record.

Chimaev, 29, is 6-0 since debuting in the UFC in Abu Dhabi during the inaugural Fight Island in July 2020, and has competed in the emirate twice since. He last fought in September last year, easing to a first-round win against Kevin Holland. Overall, he is 12-0 as a pro.

Costa, too, has previous experience on Fight Island, losing to then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. The Brazilian, 14-2, has not competed since defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 13 months ago.

UFC 294 also sees history being made, when UAE lightweight Mohammed Yahya becomes the first Emirati to fight in the UFC when he enters the octagon against American Trevor Peek.

Other notable bouts at Etihad Arena include a clash of middleweight contenders in Nassourdine Imavov and Ikram Aliskerov, while former light-heavyweight title challenger Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker, and top prospect Muhammad Mokaev meets Tim Elliott at flyweight.