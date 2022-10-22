UFC 280: Muhammad Mokaev dominates Malcolm Gordon in Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Mokaev made it three wins from three in the UFC on Saturday night, when he defeated Malcolm Gordon by third-round submission at UFC 280 at Etihad Arena.

Read more Dana White 'excited' to continue Abu Dhabi love affair as future UFC plans take shape

The top flyweight prospect, who debuted in the promotion only in April, secured the victory with 34 seconds remaining, locking an armbar to see off his Canadian opponent.

Mokaev, 22, represents the UK having moved to England as a refugee a decade ago, and enjoyed a hefty support inside the arena.

Speaking inside the octagon immediately afterwards, Mokaev said he had underestimated Gordon, 32, before thanking the Abu Dhabi crowd and his corner for their backing.

On his UFC bow, in London, Mokaev needed less than one minute to defeat Cody Durden, while he was taken the distance in his second outing by Charles Johnson despite dominating.