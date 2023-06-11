Charles Oliveira calls for Islam Makhachev rematch in 'champion's house' in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira says he has no problem taking on Islam Makhachev “in his house” in Abu Dhabi later this year after the former lightweight champion secured an explosive comeback victory against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

The Brazilian, who lost his belt to Makhachev in the capital last October, dispatched his opponent by first-round TKO in the co-main event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver early on Sunday.

Oliveira, now the first UFC athlete to reach 20 wins in the company, used the opportunity to call out Makhachev inside the octagon, saying: “The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira.

“You want me to fight him in his house? I'll go. I'm ready.”

Makhachev, who successfully defended the lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in February, was quick to jump onto social media as soon as Oliveira had sealed the win, tweeting: "Congrats Charles. But still there’s levels in this game.”

Makhachev, 31, defeated Oliveira comprehensively eight months ago at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, submitting the then-champion in the second round. It lifted Makhachev’s win streak to 11 - that run now stands at 12 - while the defeat represented Oliveira’s first in 12 UFC bouts.

The UFC returns to Etihad Arena on October 21, with UFC 294. As of yet, no bouts have been confirmed, although Makhachev is expected to headline. The Dagestan native has competed three times in Abu Dhabi already, while he is a regular visitor to the UAE.

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

“I don’t need to send a message,” Oliveira said. “Last time, you saw 10 per cent of me. Now, you saw 120 per cent of me. The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira. And you know what? [UFC president] Dana [White], I’m the next one [for the title].”

Asked by reporters at the post-fight press conference if he would be pushing for Makhachev next, Oliveira said: “Who’s got the belt? He’s got the belt. And I want to be champion, so I’ve got to go through him.

"Of course, I want to fight him. But right now I don’t want to worry about it. I want to go back to my family, go back home and let my team decide that.”

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game 😎 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

On what he would differently in the rematch should it be booked, Oliveira replied: “Nothing. I would just simply be Charles.”

Speaking at the same media briefing, White told reporters: “[Oliveira] looked like a world-beater tonight, and I’m excited for him and Islam to fight again. It’s the thing that makes sense.

“I’ll tell you on Tuesday [following the UFC’s match-making meeting]. But yeah, I mean, let’s not play games; that fight makes sense. That’s the fight that should happen. And I’m excited to see it again.”