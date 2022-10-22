UFC 280: Islam Makhachev overpowers Charles Oliveira to clinch lightweight title

Islam Makhachev was crowned the new UFC lightweight champion on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi after submitting Charles Oliveira in the second round in the headline bout at Etihad Arena.

The Dagestani, competing in his first title bout in the UFC, had the upper hand against the former champion on the ground, before locking Oliveira in an arm-triangle choke three minutes and 16 seconds in.

Makhachev, whose win streak extends to 11, then called out Alexander Volkanovski, with the featherweight champion coming into the octagon to agree to a potential fight in Australia next year.