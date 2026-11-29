A fly-half who aspired to play the Dubai Sevens, while watching online and in the middle of the night on the other side of the world, achieved her dream in triumphant style on Sunday.

As a former member of the Fijiana women’s squad, Jennifer Ravutia once had her heart set on wearing the white of her country in the world’s biggest sevens events.

She moved to the UAE to work seven months ago, and has already made it to a Pitch 1 final – albeit in the blue of her new staff team instead.

And she ended the Sevens weekend by touching down the try that won the Gulf Women’s title for UUDS Tuskers against Abu Dhabi Harlequins.

“It's a dream come true,” Ravutia said. “At home, we just watch it online. But playing here is something big for us Fijians.”

Regional rugby has generally been dominated by traditional rugby clubs since the game was first played competitively here.

UUDS Tuskers on the attack against Abu Dhabi Harlequins. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: UUDS Tuskers on the attack against Abu Dhabi Harlequins. Chr…

The Tuskers are changing the face of the game at present, as the staff team of UUDS Aero, a cabin maintenance company.

Having eased to promotion in their first season of domestic competition last year, their men’s team are currently setting the pace in the West Asia Premiership in the regular XVs season.

Fuelled by a core of Fijian players, it was no wonder they were the standard bearers once they switched to the national sport – sevens.

While the men’s team fell a point short of making it a title double at the Sevens, losing out against Bahrain later in the afternoon, the women dragged themselves to victory.

With the scores tied as the buzzer went, and down to six players after one of their number had seen red for a high tackle, Ravutia settled it by running in the final-play winner in the 19-14 win.

“I want to thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the energy and the strength this afternoon [after being down to six players twice in the game],” she said.

“Some of us felt emotional, but we kept on encouraging one another. We knew we could still do it, and those were the words that pushed my teammates.

“Before I took the ball, I saw it was under a minute. Then I ran, and I knew that we were going to win. I was so happy for the girls and happy for the management.”

The majority of Tuskers players, across both their men’s and women’s sections, are employed as cabin maintenance technicians.

UUDS Tuskers celebrate victory over Abu Dhabi Harlequins. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: UUDS Tuskers celebrate victory over Abu Dhabi Harlequins. Ch…

Recruiting employees from Fiji has its obvious benefits for the staff rugby team, according to Sam Baduge, the manager of the Tuskers. But, he points out, the company are helping to transform their players’ lives as well.

“They have played everywhere, but not in Dubai; this is their first time, and their dream,” Baduge, a Sri Lankan who has lived in the UAE for 27 years, said.

“We are looking after their jobs and through that they can support their families. If they want to play for Fijiana in the future, we are not standing in their way.

“But by being here they are supporting their families the best they can, as well as playing rugby.

“For many of them, this is their first job. We are looking after them job-wise and rugby-wise, so they are very happy.”