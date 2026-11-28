The pioneering group of JESS rugby players who were the first overseas team to win the Rosslyn Park sevens two years ago added the Dubai Sevens to their collection.

They overturned defending champions Dubai College 20-5 in the Gulf Under 19 Girls final on Pitch 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Charlotte Battiston, Grace White and Sofia Gregori scored the tries as JESS claimed the Girls' title for the first time.

“We'd just gone about our business all week focusing on ourselves,” said Alex Glashan, the head of rugby at JESS.

“We had a plan and the girls stuck to it. That was our message; we weren't doing anything out of ordinary, we just had to execute the plan, then we moved on to the next game.”

It was the same core of players who were the first international winners of the U14 Girls tournament at Rosslyn Park in 2024.

En route to winning that – which is arguably the most prestigious schools sevens tournament in the world – they beat DESS College in the semi-final.

History repeated itself in Dubai as they beat that same opposition to reach the showpiece final.

“Rosslyn Park was a huge success, and they have gone up through the age groups together,” Glashan said.

“They not only have they athletically developed and become great rugby players, but their rugby IQ, the way they're learning about the game, is just so impressive.

“They're so eager to learn. It makes it very easy to coach when you've got such eager girls.”

JESS, in white, beat defending champions Dubai College 20-5 in the Gulf Under-19 Girls final on Pitch 1. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: JESS, in white, beat defending champions Dubai College 20-5 …

JESS were denied two trophies in the space of less than 30 minutes when their schoolmates were edged out in the Boys U19 final by DESS College.

“Throughout our rugby programme, we're just trying to get kids out there throwing the ball around and enjoying themselves,” Glashan said.

“We're blessed that this year, with the girls and boys at senior end, we've got some talented kids, but also a lot of kids who are willing to work hard and they're very motivated.

“It was nearly double success here, and they are already looking at next year."

Glashan said it was a "brand new experience" for many of the JESS players to play in front of thousands of spectators on Pitch 1 at The Sevens.

“It sounds small, but warming up in a different area, then having 15 minutes in the waiting room, then to come out on the pitch, it's all new to them." Glashan said.

“That experience alone will put the boys in great stead for the years to come, and the girls did phenomenally well.”