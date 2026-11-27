The Dubai Sevens will be severing a link with its past when its main competition plays out this weekend without any involvement of a side from the UK.

The annual rugby festival was first played in 1970, when a team representing a British Army regiment won an invitational competition on sand fields in Al Awir.

The unit was among the last British soldiers to be stationed in the Trucial States before the formation of the United Arab Emirates the following year.

In the 56 years since, the competition first organised by the UAE’s oldest rugby club, Dubai Exiles, has grown out of all recognition.

Back then, players turned up dressed ready to play – given the absence of changing facilities – on sand rolled flat, the lines marked in sticky black bitumen.

Supporters watched, either standing on the sidelines or sitting in the back of trucks parked beside the pitch.

This weekend, by contrast, thousands of participants will play on immaculate grass rugby pitches, cricket ovals, and netball and padel courts.

For some of it, a former Spice Girl – Melanie C – will be DJing beside the pitch, as the weekend builds towards concerts by internationally renowned music artists.

Rugby is still the nominal centrepiece of the weekend, with the HSBC SVNS – the rebranded world series – as the final act on Pitch 1 on Sunday night.

One thing that is guaranteed is that there will be no British involvement, even though sides from there have provided so much of the competition’s history.

Scottish and Welsh invitational teams – the Thistles and the Crawshays – were the first winners of the Emirates International Trophy at its inception in 1988.

After the tournament became one of the founding legs of the Sevens World Series in the late 1990s, England were one of the leading sides, winning the Dubai title four times.

They were absent in 2001 after the tournament was downgraded because of the security situation in the wake of the September 11 attacks in New York, but Scotland and Wales both sent sides.

Wales won the World Cup Sevens in 2009 at the newly built home of rugby in the Middle East, The Sevens in Dubai.

After the abridged format was accepted into the Olympics, the Home Nations' sides gradually amalgamated into a Great Britain side.

Last year, they finished last out of the eight core teams on the world series, and so were relegated to the second tier – leading to their absence this weekend.

“Obviously there was always significant support for GB, and the Home Nations when they competed as separate entities back in the day,” Mathew Tait, the general manager of the Dubai Sevens, said.

“[Now] you've got to be able to qualify, and the teams that are in sevens have earned the right to be there.”

Dubai Sevens tournament director Mathew Tait was part of an England side which won the title at the old Dubai Exiles ground in 2005. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dubai Sevens tournament director Mathew Tait was part of an …

Tait was part of an England side which won the title at the old Dubai Exiles ground in 2005. He later went on to appear in a World Cup final in XVs rugby for England.

He points out that the abridged format is no longer seen by some unions as the development vehicle it was when he was involved.

“When I played, it was very much a development pathway, but unions look and treat the programmes differently now,” Tait said.

“While it's obviously frustrating that there isn't an Irish programme any more [Ireland’s men reached the Dubai final in 2022] and there's no GB here, I'm really excited to see the All Blacks men's and women [who are defending champions in their respective competitions] here, and South Africa men's here.

“[Those are] top-tier nations where there's a big community [of supporters] here. We get to see the best players, men and women, taking part on Pitch 1. It makes up, I guess, for some of the disappointment.”