Zastian van Emmens said it felt emotional and “surreal” after playing a part in his third Gulf Under-19 Boys title win at the Dubai Sevens.

DESS College completed a Pitch 1 three-peat as they beat JESS Ranches in a thrilling final on Saturday afternoon.

Van Emmens has featured in all three and was a standout with the boot, with ball in hand, and in defence in the 31-26 win.

“It's something that is very hard to put into words,” Van Emmens said of his personal, as well as his school’s, hat-trick of gold medals.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone involved in it, whether it's the school, family, friends, teammates, everyone. It's just so surreal happening three times.

“We had these aspirations as a team, but then coming and getting onto Pitch 1 and succeeding in that, it's a very surreal thing.

“It makes you lost for words, and it makes you cry quite a bit, but I’m very fortunate.”

DESS College beat JESS Ranches in the Gulf U19 Boys final during the second day of the Dubai Rugby Sevens on Pitch 1 at The Sevens in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: DESS College beat JESS Ranches in the Gulf U19 Boys final du…

DESS denied their opposition a trophy double. The final was preceded by the U19 Girls final, in which JESS had resoundingly beaten Dubai College.

The boys' final was free-scoring, with each side trading eye-catching tries, run in at great pace from distance.

The tone was set by Ken Bach, the jet-heeled DESS wing, when he raced in to score the opener, which was acclaimed as a “world-class try” by the Pitch 1 commentator.

“It was one of the best feelings of my life,” Bach said.

“We have won it twice and being able to experience that again was an incredible feeling.

“I didn't hear [the commentator], but I did hear all the DESS supporters on the sidelines chanting. They really lifted the mood and morale of the team.”

Despite the regular exchange of tries, Sam de Jongh, the DESS captain, said he had felt calm throughout, and praised his side for being clinical.

The Gulf U19 Boys final was a high-scoring game with both DESS, in red, and JESS Ranches trading tries. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The Gulf U19 Boys final was a high-scoring game with both DE…

“[After winning last year] I felt we could handle anything that was going on this year,” De Jongh said.

“I set my mind straight, I knew what happened last year and I was thinking, ‘I'm going to go into this chill, I'm going to be calm, I'm going to be calm for my teammates as a captain, and we're just going to go win this thing.’

“There was back and forth a few times and I felt, ‘OK, this is going to boil down to one important moment.’

“Things like a ruck, a scrum, a line out - we have to be clinical on those things to win, and I thought the boys, they did that well. They were as clinical as ever.”