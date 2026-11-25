It says much about the lure of the Dubai Sevens that even seasoned pros can’t get enough of it.

Sione Molia has been playing on the world sevens series for eight seasons now. Last year, he and his New Zealand teammates – male and female – were able to indulge in a haka as the last action on Pitch 1 of the 2025 tournament.

It was well earned: the Kiwis had completed a win double in the HSBC SVNS competition by winning the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Molia is back this week as the captain of the All Blacks Sevens side who are looking to defend the Emirates International Trophy.

Now aged 33, he knows this will not last forever. He plays rugby all-year round – when it’s not sevens season, he plays XVs – and is trying to squeeze out every moment of rugby his body will allow him.

When he finally does hang up his boots as a professional, he has a number of things on his bucket list. Chief among them is to head straight back to Dubai and play in one of the invitational tournaments on the outside fields.

“It's the atmosphere they bring,” Molia said of feeling created by the thousands of players competing in the multiple invitational tournaments that run concurrently with the world series in Dubai.

“They manage to pull it off every year, whether there's something happening around the world or not.

“They bring that same atmosphere where everyone comes over to celebrate not only rugby but other sports as well. It’s a good way to connect from all different countries and enjoy Dubai. And, I know everyone talks about the heat, but I think it adds to the atmosphere.”

New Zealand win 2025 Dubai Sevens – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double World Series victory at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double W…

New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai

New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia Show caption: New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia

New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia

New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at The Sevens Show caption: New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at…

New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Australia at the Dubai Sevens Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Austr…

New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia

New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack Show caption: New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack

New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the win over Australia Show caption: New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the wi…

Australia's William Cartwright scores a try Show caption: Australia's William Cartwright scores a try

New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try Show caption: New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try

Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand Show caption: Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand

New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try Show caption: New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try

New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia Show caption: New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia

New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try Show caption: New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try





























Risi Pouri-Lane, the captain of New Zealand’s women’s side, said last year’s win-double in the UAE was a “really special feeling”.

“Dubai is a huge tournament,” she said. “It's the start of the season. There's always a lot of energy, a lot going on around this place. With that atmosphere and the feeling to be able to come together when it mattered most, and to win that final was a really special feeling.

“You see so many people from all over the world coming to this one tournament, it is just such an awesome place to be. You can't really describe it what it really feels like. You definitely have to be here to really feel it and understand.”

It is little wonder Molia, in particular, has such positive feelings about Dubai. The New Zealand men’s side had not won a tournament on the world series in over a year before doing so at The Sevens last year.

Although the senior All Blacks preface every XVs Test match they play with a haka as a matter of course, the ritual is different in the abridged format.

The sevens players only get to perform the war dance after winning a tournament, and it had been a long time between them.

“It’s turned into a tradition where we do the haka after, for a celebration of all the hard work that we put in throughout the year,” Molia said. “It's also a celebration to thank everyone for helping us obviously get the win for the tournaments.

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“For myself personally, I think about everyone who is at home, all the boys who haven't travelled with us, who put in all the hard work.

“And all our family and friends who have done their part and letting us come over here or go away and play and win a tournament.”

There is now a vast separation that exists between sevens and XVs rugby. As an example, Spain are regular contenders on the sevens circuit, while there will be no sides from huge unions like England or Ireland in Dubai this weekend.

Despite that, fans in New Zealand will still be following the fortunes of their side in the UAE. As such, they feel a duty to try to help lift the gloom after the All Blacks’ losses to England and Wales this month.

“We all know when we put the black jersey on, it demands a lot, not only from us as individuals, but as a country as well,” Molia said.

“Every time we go out there, we go out to there to give it our all and play to the best of our abilities, just to make everyone at home proud.

“Whether we win or lose, we just try to play so that our families at home are proud of the effort that we put into playing the game.”