A rarely spotted haka in the desert: How New Zealand cleaned up at 2025 Dubai Sevens

The haka is an emotive issue for rugby fans. For New Zealanders, the war dance which the All Blacks perform as a matter of course before every Test is an essential part of their culture, one that their team should never be without.

Some opposition fans argue the pre-match ritual offers them an unfair advantage, though, and even that its prevalence has diminished its symbolism.

Those are sentiments that could hardly be applied to New Zealand’s seven-a-side compatriots, and certainly not in Dubai.

The haka is only performed in sevens after New Zealand win a tournament. And in the UAE, that has not been a common occurrence for some time now.

Ahead of this weekend, their women had been absent from the winners’ podium since before Covid, while their male colleagues had won just once in 16 years.

But on Sunday night, supporters were able to enjoy two hakas for the price of one, as both the teams won their world sevens series finals against Australia.

Jayden Keelan, a 26-year-old wing with minimal experience of the world sevens series as yet, scored the decisive try in the men's final against Australia. He celebrated the score with the sort of outburst of emotion that is rarely seen from New Zealand sides.

“I'm rooming with Dylan Collier, who's one of the big dogs [as one of the team’s most experienced players],” Keelan said.

“And this morning I said to him, ‘Bro, I've been practicing that haka, and I want to do it today. Like, I really want to do it.’

“So, when it finally came time to the haka, I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ If you told me three years ago that I would be doing the haka for New Zealand and a winning Dubai tournament, I'd probably be like, no way.”

Keelan said his try celebration was in recognition for the hard work that had gone into him reaching this point. He has taken an unconventional route to international sevens, having played a year in Spain before being spotted while playing club rugby in New Zealand.

“It feels like a reward system after you do two years hard work, and then it comes down to 14 minutes,” Keelan said.

“Then you get a little reward, so that's all the emotion that comes out when you get your reward from working hard.”

Tomasi Cama, the coach of the men’s team, said his players are well aware of how much the haka means.

“It's a challenge that some of the older boys will always say to themselves, ‘We want to do the haka at the back end of this tournament,’ which means you've got to win,” Cama said.

“There's only one way to do the haka afterwards. I'm really proud with those boys that are leading from the front. To do it with three debutants this week, I am sure that's something they will remember for a real while.”

New Zealand players perform the haka after the men's teams beat Australia in the Dubai Sevens world series final. Chris Whiteoak / The National

As a player, Cama was part of a New Zealand side who were used to success in the desert. He won the Emirates International Trophy with them in 2007 and 2009.

The coach acknowledged that the long barren run in Dubai has made this latest success taste all the sweeter.

“It's awesome,” Cama said. “It's been a while for us to win here and it is a tournament that we don't always really go well in.

“I think it's quite special with the group that we've got. There's a bit of emotion. I’m really proud of the effort.”

Reclaiming the women’s title for the first time since 2019 was a fine achievement for the women’s side given the absence of some leading lights from their side.

Their campaign was led by the outstanding Jorja Miller, who had arrived in Dubai fresh from being named World Rugby sevens player of the year.

“Dubai is probably one of our favourite stops,” Miller said. “It's a big festival and you've just got to love playing here, so we're stoked to get the win, and then for the boys to finish it off and get one too is really cool.”

New Zealand women also performed the haka after winning their final in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

MATCH INFO Who: UAE v USA

What: first T20 international

When: Friday, 2pm

Where: ICC Academy in Dubai

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SupplyVan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2029%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MRO%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

Where%20the%20Crawdads%20Sing %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOlivia%20Newman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daisy%20Edgar-Jones%2C%20Taylor%20John%20Smith%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20David%20Strathairn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Specs – Taycan 4S Engine: Electric Transmission: 2-speed auto Power: 571bhp Torque: 650Nm Price: Dh431,800

Specs – Panamera Engine: 3-litre V6 with 100kW electric motor Transmission: 2-speed auto Power: 455bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: from Dh431,800

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.