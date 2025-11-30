Dubai Hurricanes snatch another title out of Bahrain hands with Gulf Men’s League final win at Dubai Sevens

For the second time in seven months, Dubai Hurricanes snatched a coveted title out of the hands of Bahrain, as they were crowned Gulf Men’s League winners at Dubai Sevens.

Their 24-21 win on Sunday afternoon means the Hurricanes now hold all the major titles in regional rugby simultaneously. They are reigning UAE and West Asia Premiership champions in XVs, and they are now kings of the abridged format again, too.

Back in April they stole the regional title from Bahrain in the dying moments of the grand final on the adjacent field, Pitch 2, at The Sevens.

It was the only time at any stage in the 15-a-side season that the previously unbeaten Bahrain had not led the race for the title.

Again, the tourists finished top of the table in the six-team pool phase of the Sevens this weekend. But, yet again, the Hurricanes beat them to the silverware.

“Last year, we were two of the best sides in the comp and any team that plays either of us knows that, and they sort of raise their game to play us,” said Toby Oakeley, the Hurricanes captain, who scored two tries in the final.

“Whenever we go against each other, it's always a hard, competitive battle and we enjoy it and get stuck in.

Match gallery

Dubai Hurricanes celebrate after beating Bahrain in the Gulf Men’s League final at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National Dubai Hurricanes score a try against Bahrain at The Sevens Dubai Hurricanes in possession during the Gulf Men’s League final against Bahrain Dubai Hurricanes celebrate a try during the Gulf Men’s League final Action from the final between Dubai Hurricanes and Bahrain at the Dubai Sevens Dubai Hurricanes celebrate after beating Bahrain Action from the final between Dubai Hurricanes and Bahrain at the Dubai Sevens Action from the final between Dubai Hurricanes and Bahrain at the Dubai Sevens

“It doesn't get any better [that playing in a Dubai Sevens final]. As soon as you step on Pitch 1, you know the whole club is behind you, friends and family are in the stands watching, and it just creates an incredible atmosphere.

“That just gives you that extra energy to go to the last minute, and the last couple of seconds.”

The Hurricanes are no strangers to success in this competition, but they have been absent from the podium since before Covid.

They won back-to-back titles before the world stalled because of the coronavirus. The club tumbled down Gulf rugby thereafter, and this is the latest confirmation they are back.

Oakeley was the only member of the current Hurricanes squad still around from those dual successes at the end of the last decade.

“Back in 2018 and 2019, we won the double and then Covid hit and we had to rebuild the structure,” Oakeley said.

“We made the final two years ago against Dubai Tigers, when there was a similar league structure to what we had this year. It means it's all to play for, and every game matters.

“It was fantastic to get back on the Pitch 1 and even better to win it. It was unbelievable from the boys, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

