The Emirates Dubai Sevens will take place from Friday, November 27 to Saturday, November 29.

The annual rugby festival, which also includes other sports such as cricket and netball — and, for the first time, Gaelic football, has been running since 1970, making it older than the UAE itself.

World series

Dubai is again the first leg of the HSBC SVNS – or, in old money, the world sevens series – for 2026-2027.

Eight teams in each of the men’s and women’s series play a nine-leg circuit around the world.

That is six regular-season tournaments, then a three-game “world championship” series in Hong Kong, Spain and France.

South Africa won the men’s series last season. In the women’s series, Australia took the championship after New Zealand had topped the regular-season table.

Dubai leg

After the miserable autumn series for the All Blacks, when they suffered historic defeats to Wales and England, it will be left to their sevens compatriots to try to lift spirits.

New Zealand won both the men’s and women’s competitions in Dubai last year. Doing so again is far from guaranteed. Last year was the first time since 2018 that the men’s All Blacks Sevens side had won in the UAE, having once dominated the Emirates International Trophy.

Conspicuous absentee

The world series tournaments are far from the only show in town at the Dubai Sevens.

In fact, after Great Britain were relegated from both the men's and women's series at the end of last season, the absence of a side from the UK and Ireland will be a huge loss this season.

There once was a time when matches between England, Scotland and Wales, and more recently Ireland, were among the most keenly contested at the Sevens. In the stands, expatriates from each of those countries made up a large contingent of spectators.

Outside tournaments

With interest in the main tournament diluted in recent years – first by the reduction in sides to just eight, and now the vanishing presence of sides from UK and Ireland – the focus is more than ever on what takes place on the outside fields.

In rugby alone, there are 20 tournaments taking place. The majority of those culminate in finals played out in front of thousands on Pitch 1.

In the Gulf Men’s League, Dubai Hurricanes are looking to defend their title, with Abu Dhabi Harlequins aiming to do the same in the Gulf Women.

DESS College are the defending champions in Gulf Under 19 Boys, with Dubai College the holders of the U19 Girls.

Tickets

General admission three-day passes start from Dh595, with family passes (two adults, two children) at Dh1,136.

Day entry for Saturday or Sunday is Dh455, and Dh75 for Friday, with children under 15 free. Tickets are available at emiratesdubai7s.com and the mobile app.