Dubai Sevens: DESS College retain Gulf Under 19 Boys crown to deprive Dubai College title double

Two full minutes after the buzzer in the best game of the day on the main field at Dubai Sevens, Samuel de Jongh scored the try that maintained DESS College’s grip on the Gulf Under 19 Boys title. He also won some family bragging rights in the process.

Twelve months earlier, his older brother Steffan had lifted the same trophy, as DESS beat Dubai College, their perennial rivals in the Pitch 1 final.

With time up on Saturday night, DC held a 17-14 lead and their defence looked unbreachable. Yet the holders showed a maturity beyond their years as they retained possession, worked the ball up the field, and, finally, fashioned an opening in the corner to seal a 19-17 win.

Given what had gone into getting them to that point, and what was riding on it, with thousands roaring support from the stands, De Jongh acknowledged he was nervous as the pass came his way.

“When I got the ball, I thought I was going to mess it up,” De Jongh said. “I thought I was going to drop it somehow or run out [beyond the touchline] by accident.

“And then when I dived for the line and I put it on the floor, I couldn't believe it. I looked up at the score [on the big-screen], I was like: ‘We just won?’ It was so surreal.”

The match was a repeat of the final of the previous year, as well as a similar outcome. DESS College against DC has long been the Clasico of Gulf schools’ rugby; even the girls final was between the two of them, with DC taking an equally tense 14-12 win.

De Jongh said the latest win for the boys against such familiar opposition tasted sweet.

“When you beat them, it's nice,” he said. “But even if I didn't even know who the school was, that was one of the nicest moments in my life.

“In the tunnel before running out, I was just trying to focus. I was trying not to get overexcited, even though I did end up getting overexcited. But I was focused on the game and the objective of what we were going for.”

Joseph Wright, the DESS College captain, said the title was reward for the hard work his side have put in.

“I'm just so unbelievably proud of the boys,” Wright said. “We have had 10 weeks of training. Every Monday morning session, Wednesday night session, Friday morning session, everything we put into this, I just can't be more proud of the boys.”

Wright said the poise his side showed to retain hold of the ball so long after the buzzer was down to his side’s never-say-die spirit.

“That just shows why we want to be on this pitch, as everything went down to the wire,” Wright said.

“It is a team game, and everyone is working for each other. You work hard for yourself, you work harder for the man next to you, and I think that's what goes over the line in the end.

“When you get on the pitch it goes quiet, and then when you hear the crowd erupting when something happens. It's unreal; a once in a lifetime experience.”

