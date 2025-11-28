Dubai Sevens: Liam Blyde keen to emulate his sister as Quins chase Gulf glory at Dubai Sevens

The prospect of playing in a Pitch 1 final will be motivating many of the thousands of players at the Dubai Sevens this weekend.

They might be careful what they wish for, though: running out in front of mass crowds in the packed scaffolding stands will be as nerve-racking as it is thrilling.

One player trying to make good on that ambition might already feel familiar with Pitch 1, despite having only lived in the country for three months.

Liam Blyde is part of an Abu Dhabi Harlequins side that are targeting success in the Gulf Men’s League tournament.

If they were to make Sunday’s 3.56pm final, he might feel confident in his surroundings. Having played National Provincial Competition rugby in his native New Zealand, he is used to playing in front of decent crowds.

But it would feel poignant, too. Blyde has watched his sister play the final of the world series competition several times over the years.

Michaela Brake – nee Blyde - is the leading try-scorer in the history of the women’s world series. Her New Zealand side have played the final in Dubai in five of the past seven seasons.

She will be absent this weekend, but her brother will be looking to maintain the family tradition.

“I've been lucky enough to play a few of the invitational tournaments here and there on the circuit, but Dubai is one that I haven't been to yet,” Blyde said.

“She’s been coming for the last 10 years, and for the first time I'm over here, she's back home because she's pregnant.

“I was lucky enough to see her a couple of times when she was playing. Even though I won't be able to watch her here in Dubai, it'll be cool to finally see it, as she tells me this is one of the most exciting on the circuit.”

Michaela Blyde of New Zealand is the leading try-scorer in the history of the world series. Getty Images

Blyde, 28, moved to Abu Dhabi in the summer after landing a job as a teacher. He had played four years of semi-professional rugby in New Zealand but wanted to experience life overseas.

“I was enjoying life back home, teaching and playing rugby as well, but I was keen for something new and had a couple mates over here that made getting a job pretty easy,” Blyde said.

“It's more about teaching and travel than rugby, but I found myself linking up with the Quins boys pretty quickly as soon as I came over. It’s always good to have an outlet outside of school, and to be around some other lads who are like-minded.

“Rugby is one of those sports where there's always a connection somewhere, so it's just been great to get that, and also do a bit of travel.

“I would have never been to Bahrain if it wasn't for playing for the Quins, and now playing in the Dubai Sevens as well is going to be something new.”

When the domestic XVs season took its break for the sevens campaign, the club from the capital were riding high. Harlequins are the highest-placed UAE side in the West Asia Premiership after six matches, and are second in the league behind unbeaten Bahrain.

Confidence gained from that is fuelling their ambitions for a return to the main field in the abridged format this weekend.

As well as Blyde, they have sevens players of the calibre of James McCarthy, who played world series rugby with Wales before moving to the UAE.

It means they are optimistic of competing for the domestic title, which has been vacated by UAE Shaheen, last year’s champions, who will instead play in the International Invitational this season.

“We've got a good mix of size, pace, and some genuine sevens players that know the game well,” Blyde said.

“Going off the XVs season so far, I'd say the boys should be pretty confident. There's only five other teams [in the Gulf Men’s League tournament], so you've probably only got to beat three or four and you give yourself a chance at making that final on Sunday.

“We've got a good mix of some big Fijian players that will draw some attention, and pace out wide, which should be pretty competitive, I'd say.”

And he refutes the idea that he would feel comfortable if the Quins do make it to play in front of a full crowd on the main field on Sunday.

“I'd definitely be nervous,” Blyde said. “It'd be awesome to play over there in that packed out stadium.

“I guess sevens is a game where, two minutes in your lungs are gone, you've got tunnel vision, and you don't really notice anything outside, or anything that's going on in the crowd.

“But it'd be so awesome if we get to play on Pitch 1. That is the motivation leading into the tournament.”

