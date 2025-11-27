Dubai Sevens 2025: Times, tickets, entertainment lineup and all you need to know

It says much about the popularity of the Dubai Sevens that the controversy over a diminished world series will scarcely be noticed this weekend.
It is a long time since the annual festival in the desert was about merely rugby, let alone just the top-tier event involving the abridged format’s leading nations.
World series decline
Due to funding issues, the top-tier tournament will be without many of the teams that have given Dubai Sevens so much of its colour down the years.
Title winners in the city, such as England, Wales and Samoa, will not be here. Ireland, who were world series runners-up two seasons ago, have been disbanded.
The United States' men are absent. Scotland’s men will be here, but under the guise of Great Britain. And there will be no Kenya Corner.
It is all down to the fact the men’s and women’s competitions have been contracted to just the top eight sides from last year’s series.
World series pools
Men’s
A – South Africa, Argentina, France, Fiji
B – Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain
Women’s
A – New Zealand, United States, Fiji, France
B – Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan
Fixtures
New Zealand’s women will get the main schedule underway at 10.58am on Pitch 1 on Saturday when they face France.
Their male colleagues will kick off the HSBC SVNS – as the world series is now officially known – when they play Great Britain, at 12.26pm.
Although Great Britain is a misnomer: the combined unions withdrew their funding for that team at the end of last season. Initially they were set to be a part-time outfit, then Scotland stepped in to oversee the running of it, meaning the players are all selected from there.
Finals
For all the changes in the world series, the essence of the Sevens remains the same – namely, the 18 amateur tournaments which run concurrently over the three days.
For many, it provides the incentive of playing in a Pitch 1 final in front of thousands of supporters on the weekend.
These are ones to look out for:
Saturday, 6.33pm, Gulf Under 19 Girls
Saturday, 6.53pm, Gulf Under 19 Boys
Sunday, 3.40pm, Gulf Women
Sunday, 3.56pm, Gulf Men’s League
Sunday, 6pm, International Invitational Men
Sunday, 7.35pm, HSBC SVNS Women
Sunday, 8.11pm, HSBC SVNS Men
Dubai Sevens through the years - in pictures
History
The Dubai Sevens is older than the country in which it is played. While the UAE will be celebrating its 54th birthday next week, this will be the 55th Sevens.
Originally started as an invitational event played on sand, organised by the city’s first rugby club, Dubai Exiles, it is now one of the biggest sevens events in the world, along with Hong Kong.
South Africa have won the Emirates International Trophy more times than anyone else. The Blitz Boks are 11-time winners, with New Zealand next best on six.
Tickets
For the first time, there will be an admission fee for the first day. Tickets for Friday will cost Dh75. For each of Saturday and Sunday, admission is Dh455, while a season ticket is Dh595.
Entertainment
The Sevens has set high standards for itself in terms of the entertainment beyond the sport in recent years. Global stars such as Kylie Minogue have performed at the event, while Stormzy was there last year.
On Saturday, rapper Tinie Tempah will be performing at Beats on 2, while the day will reach its finale when Sean Paul and Shaggy perform on Pitch 8 after the rugby is finished for the day.
The next day will culminate with Grammy-nominated DJ Fisher playing the same venue.
Oh, and for the first time, there will be a zipline running from a point near the entry to Pitch 1 to the corner of Pitch 2.
The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
