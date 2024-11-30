Emirates Dubai Sevens: Blommaert boys continue family tradition as DESS beat DC to U19 title

A set of identical twin brothers described the feeling as “unreal” after following their mother and sister in playing a Pitch 1 final at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/29/dubai-rugby-sevens-54-years-anniversary/" target="_blank">Emirates Dubai Sevens</a> – and winning. Omar and Elias Blommaert were part of a DESS College side who reclaimed the Gulf Under-19 Boys title in a thrilling final on Day 2. In what has fast become the 'Clasico' of UAE schools rugby, they toppled defending champions Dubai College, who were the side that beat them in the corresponding fixture last season. “I have never played on Pitch 1, so this feels unreal,” Omar Blommaert said after the 12-5 win over DC. “We have all worked so hard to get here and I think we really deserve it. Seeing this many people here supporting you, I did not know what the feeling was going to be like.” At times this weekend it has felt like the Blommaert family are staging a takeover of the Dubai Sevens. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/29/emirates-dubai-sevens-belgiums-blommaert-and-soens-shine-on-return-to-where-it-all-started/" target="_blank">Elder sister Louka</a> returned to the event for the first time in the colours of the Belgian national team on Friday, having represented Dubai Hurricanes with distinction in the past. Younger sister Jade was part of a DESS College side who reached the semi-finals of the Gulf Under-19 Girls tournament, where they were beaten by DC. And on Sunday’s final day, mother Elke will be hoping to tread the same turf as her boys did the previous evening by playing in the Gulf Women’s final. Her Dubai Hurricanes team are through to the quarter-finals of that event. It was the memory of watching their mother and sister play on the same side in a Pitch 1 final in the past which fuelled the twin brothers’ aspiration to do the same. “Since Year 7 I have thought I’d have a chance to be in the team and hopefully win a final on Pitch 1,” Omar said. “Seeing my mum and sister play on that pitch made me want to do it as well. It feels amazing to do it, and with a sibling as well.” It was a Pitch 1 debut for both the brothers, and Elias said the feeling in front of such a huge crowd was a thrilling one. “The nerves were off the chart,” Elias said. “I could barely feel my fingers, I had a headache, and felt like throwing up as well. “I was very nervous, and still am, actually. I can’t believe we won, and I am very happy to achieve it with this team, especially with my twin brother.” The victory helped erase the dejection of 12 months earlier, when they had lost to the same side. Stefan de Jongh, the DESS College captain, said that feeling had fuelled their campaign this year. “To be there again, it was incredible,” De Jongh said. “We have been craving it the whole year, to play in front of such a crowd, and the way we have worked for what we have achieved has been incredible. “In XVs we lost the league to them by a couple of points. It has always been close between us, and this was a great game. “This year [the nerves were] a lot bigger for me as captain, but I tried to keep my head. I love that experience of going out and seeing all your mates there supporting you. After last year, this was an even greater experience.” There was double heartbreak in the course of about 20 minutes for DC. The boys’ defeat followed on directly after their girls’ side lost out at the same stage. They were beaten by a single score by Dubai Warriors, who wrote their name on the Gulf Under-19 Girls title for the first time. Matilda Hall scored a try in the corner in the second half, and later made the last-ditch try-saving tackle which denied DC a leveller and settled the game in their favour.