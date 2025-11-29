Emirati and Saudi Arabian women go head to head at Dubai Sevens as rugby continues to bloom in Middle East

Amid all the controversy over the contraction of the world sevens series, the Dubai Sevens continues to prove that rugby can flower in even the most unlikely places.
Seven years after taking their first tentative steps in the sport, the all-Emirati Al Maha women’s side have become an established fixture at the annual carnival of rugby.
And now they are building up both a junior side of their compatriots, as well as a healthy rivalry with a side from Saudi Arabia.
The Emirati side's progress since they first started out in 2018 shows no signs of abating. They beat Saudi Tuwaiq 24-0 in their first match of the 2025 Gulf Women’s tournament, and they were cheered on in doing so by a younger cohort of players.
A Maha side are also entered into the Gulf Under 19 Girls event this weekend. It is the first time there have been two Emirati female sides in the Sevens.
“We're playing as a team, one heart, one family, and we are building and growing up step by step,” said Afra Rashed, one of the pioneering Maha players.
“We give them [the U19 players] support. We are with them every time, we show them how it can be tough, but it's nice when you share it with them. We are communicating and we talk all the time.
“There is one love in our family, and when there's love in your family everything will go up.”
When their opposition from Saudi Arabia debuted at Dubai Sevens last year, they lost all their matches, and played like the novices they were.
They started out with defeat against the more experienced Emiratis again this time, but the improvement they had made in the year since was marked.
The side from the Kingdom dominated the ball and were the stronger forward pack, but Maha picked them off via their greater speed out wide.
“They were tough, and we were very grateful for us to play with them,” Afra said. “No matter if we are tiny and smaller than them, and they have very heavy bodies, it does not matter if you are playing with your heart.”
When the HSBC SVNS event gets under way on the main field on Saturday, there will be just eight sides involved in each of the men’s and women’s competitions.
The men’s event is half the size of what it was 10 years ago, yet the outside fields show that the sport can blossom anywhere, given the chance.
“When we first heard Saudi Arabia was coming together to build a team for girls, we were so happy,” said Dana Abdulla, a Maha player who has been involved in rugby for four years now.
“We thought, finally we have [an opposition] who have the same traditions and the same everything like we do.
“The first time they came here, we were so happy to teach them and play together. Also, they have our coach [Sami Smara], who used to coach us. It was very heartwarming for us.
“Today, they put their minds to it and clearly coach Sami has built a very, very strong team. They are becoming so competitive this year, and we like it.”
The rivalry might just be in its infancy, but Dana said it evokes a feeling of national pride within her.
“Because it is a team game I like to be among team members and work on strategy with all of them,” Dana said.
“I like how so many personalities can come together and be one family and one team. I love that I am able to represent my country, and play for the national team. That makes my country proud, my family proud, and myself proud.”
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our family matters legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Our House, Louise Candlish,
Simon & Schuster
Timeline
2012-2015
The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East
May 2017
The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts
September 2021
Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act
October 2021
Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence
December 2024
Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group
May 2025
The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan
July 2025
The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan
August 2025
Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision
October 2025
Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange
November 2025
180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km
Price: Dh133,900
On sale: now
Match info
Athletic Bilbao 0
Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)
The President's Cake
Director: Hasan Hadi
Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem
Rating: 4/5
Last-16
France 4
Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68')
Argentina 3
Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90 3')
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Honeymoonish
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Why it pays to compare
A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30.
Route 1: bank transfer
The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate.
Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount
Total received: €4,670.30
Route 2: online platform
The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee.
Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction
Total received: €4,756
The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.