Emirati and Saudi Arabian women go head to head at Dubai Sevens as rugby continues to bloom in Middle East

Amid all the controversy over the contraction of the world sevens series, the Dubai Sevens continues to prove that rugby can flower in even the most unlikely places.

Seven years after taking their first tentative steps in the sport, the all-Emirati Al Maha women’s side have become an established fixture at the annual carnival of rugby.

And now they are building up both a junior side of their compatriots, as well as a healthy rivalry with a side from Saudi Arabia.

The Emirati side's progress since they first started out in 2018 shows no signs of abating. They beat Saudi Tuwaiq 24-0 in their first match of the 2025 Gulf Women’s tournament, and they were cheered on in doing so by a younger cohort of players.

A Maha side are also entered into the Gulf Under 19 Girls event this weekend. It is the first time there have been two Emirati female sides in the Sevens.

“We're playing as a team, one heart, one family, and we are building and growing up step by step,” said Afra Rashed, one of the pioneering Maha players.

“We give them [the U19 players] support. We are with them every time, we show them how it can be tough, but it's nice when you share it with them. We are communicating and we talk all the time.

“There is one love in our family, and when there's love in your family everything will go up.”

Al Maha players celebrate after their win over Saudi Tuwaiq. Chris Whiteoak / The National

When their opposition from Saudi Arabia debuted at Dubai Sevens last year, they lost all their matches, and played like the novices they were.

They started out with defeat against the more experienced Emiratis again this time, but the improvement they had made in the year since was marked.

The side from the Kingdom dominated the ball and were the stronger forward pack, but Maha picked them off via their greater speed out wide.

“They were tough, and we were very grateful for us to play with them,” Afra said. “No matter if we are tiny and smaller than them, and they have very heavy bodies, it does not matter if you are playing with your heart.”

When the HSBC SVNS event gets under way on the main field on Saturday, there will be just eight sides involved in each of the men’s and women’s competitions.

The men’s event is half the size of what it was 10 years ago, yet the outside fields show that the sport can blossom anywhere, given the chance.

Dana Abdulla said Al Maha players were 'so happy' to finally play against side with 'the same traditions and same everything' as theirs. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“When we first heard Saudi Arabia was coming together to build a team for girls, we were so happy,” said Dana Abdulla, a Maha player who has been involved in rugby for four years now.

“We thought, finally we have [an opposition] who have the same traditions and the same everything like we do.

“The first time they came here, we were so happy to teach them and play together. Also, they have our coach [Sami Smara], who used to coach us. It was very heartwarming for us.

“Today, they put their minds to it and clearly coach Sami has built a very, very strong team. They are becoming so competitive this year, and we like it.”

The rivalry might just be in its infancy, but Dana said it evokes a feeling of national pride within her.

“Because it is a team game I like to be among team members and work on strategy with all of them,” Dana said.

“I like how so many personalities can come together and be one family and one team. I love that I am able to represent my country, and play for the national team. That makes my country proud, my family proud, and myself proud.”

