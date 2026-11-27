When it comes to ball sports in Saudi Arabia, it would be easy to assume there is only one show in town.

The fact that a galaxy of world stars, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, has been imported at a hefty cost to satisfy the country’s massive base of football supporters is one clue to its broad appeal.

Yet, in the margins of the kingdom’s capital, the oval ball code has started to take hold. And, judged by the first impressions of Riyadh Warriors on the opening day of the Dubai Sevens, it is not just taking hold but starting to flourish.

Playing in the Gulf Open – the second tier of regional competition at the Sevens – they were outstanding in their opening game, a 28-0 win over Dubai Sharks.

“We bleed and breathe rugby. That's all we do,” Mohammed Al Janoubi, the Warriors’ captain, said.

Janoubi is from Al Ahsa in the east of the kingdom. He was first exposed to rugby when he was in college in the United States, but says “my skills were shaped in Saudi.”

The club he discovered when he returned after his studies, the Warriors, was created in 2013, and later formed the basis of the Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation.

Riyadh Warriors celebrate their 28-0 win over Dubai Sharks. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Riyadh Warriors celebrate their 28-0 win over Dubai Sharks. …

They have had various iterations – the Zahmiya Warriors, the Saudi Warriors, and now the Riyadh Warriors – and made the semi-finals in Dubai last year. They want to go one better this time.

“We don’t settle for mediocre,” said Mahmoud Soliman, the side’s scrum-half.

“We want to show that Arabs are so proud to play rugby. They can compete, they have high-calibre players, and everything is improving.

“We are here to compete, and the sky is the limit. We don’t want to settle for anything less.”

Quote We are here to compete, and the sky is the limit. We don’t want to settle for anything less. Mahmoud Soliman ,

Riyadh Warriors

As well as being the side’s playmaker, Soliman is its strength and conditioning coach. He is also a coach educator, and coaches Saudi Arabia’s age-group sides in men’s and women’s rugby.

Originally from Egypt, he played three times for Alexandria Rugby at the Dubai Sevens and is now at his second one with the Riyadh Warriors.

“They work so hard to earn performances like this,” he said of his Warriors teammates.

“They don't just get it by watching games; they earn it day in and day out. They work on everything, tactically, skills, mentally, physically. And we have great coaches.

“We have a great federation that's pushing the limits for everyone. We are always raising the bar so high.”

Al Janoubi believes rugby has potential to grow in Saudi Arabia because “football is not for everybody”.

“Rugby, on the other hand, is,” the captain said. “It is for all shapes, all sizes, all heights, and everyone on the team gets involved. Everyone has a different job.

“That’s something you can't learn in football, that synergy between everybody. Not just the fast people working together, or the fat people together, or the strong people together. It is everyone together.

“It’s all about the brotherhood. If any of those guys need anything, at any time, I'll be there for them. And I know they will be there for me because I played with them on the field.”

Riyadh Warriors, in black kit, in action on Day 1 of the 2026 Dubai Rugby Sevens. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Riyadh Warriors, in black kit, in action on Day 1 of the 202…

As a show of their commitment to their sport, the Warriors players have not missed a training session in the lead-up to the Sevens, despite the challenges caused by the conflict.

Houthi rebel attacks on Riyadh have caused sporadic closures of airspace, but “we all flew here,” Al Janoubi said.

“Our government has made it safe for us, so we haven't been feeling the war," he said.

“They're doing a really good job at it. We go to work every day, we train every day.”

The Saudi Arabian side are not the only ones who have had logistical challenges before getting to Dubai for the Sevens.

Some international invitational teams opted out of the tournament because of difficulties getting travel insurance when they needed to book their place.

But Mathew Tait, the general manager of the Dubai Sevens, said the number of sides from overseas playing this weekend suggests it has largely been business as normal.

“I think undoubtedly there'll be some nervousness, but it's fantastic from our point of view as we're seeing lots and lots of teams coming in from all over the region and internationally, across all invitational sports,” Tait said.

“At the centre of that we've got the HSBC sevens series with the 16 different countries taking part in SVNS 1. Then in SVNS 3, we've got an additional 12 international teams.

“In terms of that inbound travel and the international optics, it’s fantastic. We've got all of those different national teams coming in as part of the sevens festival.”