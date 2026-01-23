Rory McIlroy retains Dubai Desert Classic hope despite struggles

Rory McIlroy has not given up hope of regaining the Hero Dubai Desert Classic title, despite a tepid first two days at the Majlis Course.

The four-time winner has cut a frustrated figure over the opening 36 holes of the 2026 tournament.

He will start moving day tied in 20th place, on 2-under par. That is seven shots behind the leader, Patrick Reed, but McIlroy pointed out that he has come from further back to win on this track before.

His victory at Emirates Golf Club in 2024 was characterised by a storming fightback on the weekend, and he says it remains possible.

“I think I came from 10 behind a couple years ago to win; I'm seven back at the minute,” said McIlroy, the world No 2.

“If I go out there tomorrow, maybe in slightly better conditions in the morning, and post a low one, then I'll be right in the mix come Sunday.”

McIlroy will go off at 10.06am in Round 3 on Saturday, playing alongside Ryan Fox.

He will be hoping to fare better in the company of the New Zealander than he managed in the showpiece three-ball of the opening two days.

Each of the star trio struggled. Tommy Fleetwood only just made it in on the cut line, and will start the weekend at 1-over par.

Tyrrell Hatton, the defending champion, was the pick of the group. He got to 5-under par for the tournament with a 3-under 69 in the second round.

“It was definitely a struggle,” said Hatton, who finished with a rare eagle at the par-4 17th, which he followed with a birdie at the last.

“I hit some pretty weird shots at times but obviously had a great finish. I feel like I hit a good chip shot on 15 and it just landed funny and like went in at a mad pace, but thankfully it did go in [for birdie].

“Holing out on 17 was cool. The fact that even Rory was impressed shows it was a good shot. That was definitely a bonus.”

Hatton is grateful to be within touch of the lead given the struggles of the opening two rounds. Like McIlroy, he believes he can still be in contention in he finds form on Saturday.

“Four back going into the weekend [is] a decent position, considering I don't feel like I've played anywhere near what I'm capable of,” Hatton said.

“Hopefully I wake up tomorrow with a decent golf swing and a clearer head, and we'll go out there and try our best."